LALIGA has announced the return of the SPORTY LALIGA MVP, the award celebrating the best African player in LALIGA EA SPORTS, Spain’s top division, for the 2025/26 season.

Now in its fifth consecutive season, the SPORTY LALIGA MVP recognises the deep wealth of African talent across LALIGA, which has a long and storied connection to African football dating back to the 1940s and beyond.

Past winners of the award include global stars such as Iñaki Williams (2024, 2025), Samuel Chukwueze (2023) and Yassine Bounou (2022).

Building on this proud legacy, this season’s edition of the SPORTY LALIGA MVP once again partners with official sponsor SPORTY GROUP, one of Africa’s leading sports entertainment and technology brands.

Miguel Puche, brand director of Sporty Group, said: “At Sporty Group, we are proud to be part of the fifth edition of the SPORTY LALIGA MVP.

This award is a celebration of African excellence in one of the world’s most competitive leagues and a reflection of Sporty Group’s commitment to elevating African talent on the global stage. Through initiatives like this, we aim to inspire the next generation of players and fans who see football not just as a game but as a bridge between continents, cultures, and communities.”

Tresor Penku, managing director of LALIGA Africa, said: “The SPORTY LALIGA MVP is more than just an award for us. It embodies LALIGA’s vision to celebrate the deep-rooted and long-lasting connections that football has fostered between Africa and Spain. For decades, African stars have made LALIGA their home, shaping the identity of our league. We’re delighted to be back with the fifth edition of this award, an opportunity to continue recognising the remarkable contribution of these players and engage even more with millions of Spanish football fans across Africa.”

The campaign, which has already kicked off, will run from December to May 2026. In this initial phase, LALIGA will publish regular special content showcasing the standout performances of African stars and stories of African players past and present, while Sporty TV will feature regular coverage during each of its Monday night shows.

The 20 nominees will be announced in March, after which a two-fold voting process will open between 13 March and 10 May to determine the winner.

The first will involve an expert jury of 25 leading sports journalists from across the continent, while the second will give fans across Sub-Saharan Africa the chance to cast their votes on the MILIGA FAN ZONE, LALIGA’s online fan zone.

This season, the campaign will culminate in a live event in Nigeria, celebrating the MVP winner with fans, influencers and football legends from across Africa.

The winner will be announced on 13 May, coinciding with Matchday 36 of the LALIGA EA SPORTS season.