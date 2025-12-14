Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has arrived in camp in Cairo, joining Francis Uzoho as Nigeria’s preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations gather pace.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed that the team’s camp officially opened on Sunday, 14 December, at the Renaissance Hotels, Cairo, with coaches and backroom staff already settled in.

Uzoho, who arrived shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, was the first player in camp. Nwabali’s arrival now brings fresh momentum as players begin to report from their clubs ahead of Nigeria’s final build-up to the tournament in Morocco.

Key return despite fitness concerns

Nwabali’s presence will reassure many fans after recent concerns over his fitness. The 29-year-old Chippa United goalkeeper has been managing ankle and hand issues, which raised doubts about his readiness for the tournament.

Despite those concerns, head coach Eric Chelle included him in the final 28-man squad, underlining his importance to the team.

Nwabali has been Nigeria’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper since the last AFCON, where he played a key role in the Super Eagles’ run to the final, eventually losing 2–1 to hosts Côte d’Ivoire. He has since established himself as a regular, earning 27 international caps.

Goalkeeping department taking shape

With both Nwabali and Uzoho now in camp, Nigeria’s goalkeeping unit is beginning to take shape. Amas Obasogie, the third goalkeeper in the squad, is expected to join in the coming days.

Uzoho, who plays for Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus, brings vast international experience, having featured at the FIFA World Cup and multiple AFCON tournaments. His early arrival, followed by Nwabali’s, sets a professional tone for the camp.

Friendly against Egypt up next

Nigeria’s Cairo camp will also serve as preparation for the practice match against Egypt on Tuesday, 16 December, at the Cairo Stadium. The match was moved due to FIFA regulations on player release and will be played as a practice game, allowing unlimited substitutions.

After the friendly, the Super Eagles will travel by chartered flight to Fès, Morocco, their base for the group stage.

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania, with all group matches scheduled to take place in Fès.

As more players arrive in Cairo, the early presence of both Nwabali and Uzoho suggests a focused start to Nigeria’s AFCON journey—one that must now deliver on the pitch