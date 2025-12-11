The Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) has taken decisive and emphatic action against Ekiti Queens after the disgraceful assault on match officials during their Matchday 3 home fixture against Edo Queens in Ado-Ekiti.

The episode in Ado once again exposed the persistent plague of fan violence in Nigerian football.

The tension-filled encounter had ended 1–0 in favour of Edo Queens, with in-form forward Atume Doosuur heading home the winner in the 65th minute, her second of the season.

But while the football was competitive, what followed after the final whistle was a dangerous collapse of order.

A section of Ekiti Queens supporters breached security, invaded the pitch and launched stones, empty bottles, and other projectiles at the match officials.

Viral videos later showed referees sprinting for safety as irate fans cornered them, forcing security personnel into a frantic rescue operation.

It was a dark, chaotic scene; one that stained what should have been a routine league contest and reignited the conversation around safety standards in Nigerian women’s football.

NWFL responds with strongest sanctions of the season

Barely 24 hours later, the league body moved swiftly.

In an official statement released on Thursday by NWFL Media Director Samuel Ahmadu, the league condemned the Ado-Ekiti incident in strong terms, stressing that such behaviour directly threatens the credibility and future of the women’s game.

NWFL Chief Operating Officer, Modupe Shabi, issued a stern warning to clubs, reiterating that the league will not hesitate to impose the toughest penalties where safety is compromised.

“The assault on our match officials in Ado-Ekiti is completely unacceptable and a gross breach of NWFL regulations,” Ms Shabi declared.

“The safety of referees is paramount. Violence, intimidation, or any behaviour that undermines the integrity of the league will attract the strongest possible sanctions.”

Ekiti Queens hit with heavy fines, banished from home ground

After reviewing match reports and video evidence, the NWFL found Ekiti Queens guilty of: failure to provide adequate security, failure to control supporters, creating an unsafe match environment and endangering match officials

The club has now been slammed with a ₦2.5 million fine, covering multiple regulatory breaches.

Additionally, Ekiti Queens have been banished from Ado-Ekiti, with the NWFL ordering them to play their next three home matches at a neutral venue, the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta.

Shabi emphasised that the sanctions were not just punitive but meant to send a loud message across the league:

“An attack on a referee is an attack on the league itself,” she said.

“Clubs must ensure full compliance with our safety regulations. We will continue to enforce strict standards to protect officials and maintain order at all match centres.”

A broader issue in Nigerian Football

This is not the first time crowd trouble has overshadowed domestic football fixtures in the country. Fan aggression, often triggered by poor officiating claims, frustration, or local rivalry, remains a recurring challenge across both the men’s and women’s leagues.

While Ekiti Queens’ defeat on the pitch was narrow, the post-match violence has left deeper scars and bigger questions about stadium safety, emergency response, and the professionalism needed to grow the NWFL into a respected, investment-worthy product.

NWFL sends a final warning

As the 2025/26 Premiership season gathers momentum, the league is urging clubs, state FAs, match commissioners, and security operatives to tighten operations and ensure all match venues meet safety expectations.

This is because in modern football, and especially in a league fighting for recognition and stability, violence is not just a stain. It is a setback.

And the NWFL has made it clear: Such setbacks will be met with steel, not sympathy.