Remo Stars’ slow-burn response to a challenging start to their title defence finally caught fire on home soil on Sunday, as the Sky Blue Stars edged Enyimba 2–1 in a tense NPFL heavyweight clash in Ikenne.

For a club that has grown used to setting the pace rather than chasing it, the victory carried weight far beyond three points. It was about restoring belief, reaffirming identity, and reminding everyone, including opponents, that champions don’t fold quietly.

Speaking exclusively to PREMIUM TIMES, Remo Stars assistant coach, Coach Lama, cut a confident figure as he reflected on a result his side badly needed.

“It was a very good one for us, getting the three points against Enyimba,” he said.

“I knew we did very well, but at least we were able to surpass their performance and get our maximum play. It was a very good one for us.”

Champions under pressure

As defending champions, Remo Stars have carried expectations all season. But recent results had tested the squad’s resolve, turning each fixture into a mental battle as much as a tactical one. Against Enyimba, a club synonymous with domestic dominance, there was no hiding place.

That made the home win even more significant.

“It was very important for us,” Coach Lama admitted.

“We needed this point very well. The three points we got today are what we need in this league. We fought for it and we got it.”

Mbaoma, the difference

Once more, Victor Mbaoma was at the heart of Remo Stars’ success, delivering a decisive brace that underlined his importance not just as a scorer but as a leader within the group.

Coach Lama was quick to stress that Mbaoma’s contribution goes beyond goals.

“Apart from scoring goals, he is a leader in the team,” he explained.

“That shows in the very good leadership role that he has taken. He is doing a very wonderful job for us, playing for us, scoring for us, and leading the team both on and off the pitch. He’s a very important player for us.”

In a season where margins are fine and confidence fragile, players like Mbaoma often make the difference between stagnation and revival.

Managing expectations, one game at a time

Asked about the psychological challenge of motivating a title-winning squad now fighting to regain rhythm, Coach Lama was realistic, but firm.

“It is very difficult, as you can see,” he said.

“Most people feel we are not supposed to be where we are now. We know that. But we keep fighting.”

The message inside the camp, he revealed, has been simple: block out the noise and narrow the focus.

“What matters is to take it one match after the other. Get these three points today. What we are looking for now is an away point. If we get three points away, we are good. That’s what we are searching for, and hopefully, we’ll get it very soon.”

Enyimba’s View: ‘We lost it ourselves’

On the other side, Enyimba technical manager Lawrence Ukaegbu struck a calm but frustrated tone, insisting the People’s Elephant undermined themselves despite a competitive performance.

“We lost, but it was a very good game,” Ukaegbu said.

“It would have been a good game for us if not for the cheap goals.”

According to him, the difference lay in costly defensive lapses rather than domination by the opposition.

“Because of the silly mistakes that caused the two goals against us, that’s why we were 2–1 down. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have lost the match.”

Ukaegbu did not shy away from assigning responsibility.

“Everybody knows it was a mistake from the defence and the goalkeeper. It was a silly mistake that was not supposed to come up.”

Respect for the Opposition, Faith in the process

Despite the loss, Enyimba’s technical boss credited Remo Stars for their performance while maintaining faith in his own squad’s trajectory.

“It’s not a bad team. They played well like we did,” he admitted.

“But if those mistakes didn’t come up, we wouldn’t be talking like this.”

And to the People’s Elephant faithful, his message was clear and confident.

“They should be calm. We will still be on top. That’s the way Enyimba plays. We will still come up. We will still be on top.”

The Bigger Picture

For Remo Stars, this was more than a win, it was a reminder of who they are and what they still aim to protect. For Enyimba, it was a lesson in fine margins and defensive discipline.

In a league where momentum shifts quickly, Sunday’s battle in Abeokuta may yet prove a defining moment in both teams’ seasons.