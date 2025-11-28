Rivers United and RS Berkane are set to meet in Uyo on Friday in what is shaping into one of the most delicate tactical battles of the CAF Champions League group stage.

Both sides arrive at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium with sharply contrasting fortunes—and equally sharp warnings for each other.

For Rivers United, still smarting from last weekend’s 3–0 defeat to Pyramids FC in Cairo, the match represents an early-season crossroads.

For RS Berkane, fresh off a confident 3–0 win over Power Dynamos, it is a chance to seize full control of the group.

But as both managers made clear on Thursday, pressure—its weight, its consequences, its unpredictability—will define the evening.

Finidi declares “No more mistakes”

Rivers United head coach Finidi George did not shy away from the realities his team must confront. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the former Super Eagles winger said returning to Uyo offers the right atmosphere to reset and respond.

“We are quite happy that we are here, and our focus now is on tomorrow’s game,” Finidi told journalists.

“We knew the few mistakes we made in Cairo, and we paid for it. I don’t think that will happen tomorrow. We will have all the support. We will make sure we put in that intensity and focus to make sure we have the maximum three points.”

He admitted concentration lapses after the 50-minute mark cost them dearly in Egypt.

“In games of this magnitude, your concentration has to be for 90 minutes and not 50 minutes. We have learnt our lesson, we will talk to the players and see how they can keep the concentration for 90 minutes.

“Our wish is to compete and take the maximum three points, we are quite positive that we will carry the day at the end of 90 minutes.”

Team captain Temple Emekayi echoed the optimism, stressing the growing connection with Uyo supporters.

“Playing at home in Port Harcourt would have motivated us more, but the Uyo fans too have been great supporters, coming out every time we’ve had to play here. So we don’t expect anything less tomorrow (Friday).”

Chaâbani believes Rivers United will be “dangerous” opponents

On the opposite end, RS Berkane head coach Moïn Chaâbani has issued a clear tactical alert: a wounded Rivers United is a dangerous Rivers United.

“Regarding tomorrow’s (Friday) match, we know that our opponent lost their first match with a score of 3-0. Tomorrow, they will host us on their home ground and will be under enormous pressure to secure the victory,” the Tunisian said.

“This element will make the encounter difficult, and we will need to be at maximum concentration to manage it in the best possible way.”

Midfield leader Rayane Aabid reinforced the message of respect coupled with quiet confidence.

“We have well prepared for this match, and our team has the necessary experience in African competitions. We know that the confrontation will not be easy, but we will do everything possible to achieve a positive result.”

Berkane will be without Mohamed El Morabit and Youssef Mehri, both injured, but have been boosted by the return of Oussama Lamlioui, Zinédine Machach, and Soumaila Sidibé.

A defining night in Uyo

For Rivers United, the mission is simple: avoid back-to-back group-stage defeats and reignite belief. For Berkane, victory would cement early dominance and reinforce their status as one of the continent’s most consistent performers.

Both sides are armed with caution, motivation, and a clear understanding that the margins on Friday night will be razor-thin.