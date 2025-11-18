Rivers United boss Finidi George is demanding more firepower from his side as they shift focus from domestic momentum to continental battle, with a daunting CAF Champions League group stage opener against defending champions Pyramids FC in Egypt on Saturday.

The Pride of Rivers head into Africa on the back of a crucial 2–1 victory over Warri Wolves in Port Harcourt, their sixth win of the 2025/26 NPFL season. The result pushed them to third on the table with 23 points, just one point behind surprise leaders Ikorodu City.

That win also marked a small but important breakthrough: it was the first time this season Rivers United scored more than one goal in a league match.

Despite boasting the best defensive record in the NPFL, with only four goals conceded, Finidi has been relentless in urging his side to become more ruthless in attack.

He was satisfied with the fightback on Sunday but immediately challenged his players to raise the bar again as they prepare for Africa’s elite competition.

“I like the reaction of my players because it is not easy to be a goal down at home. They gave us a fight, but we got the three points,” Finidi said via the club’s media team.

“I’m quite happy that we have scored two; maybe by the next game, we can score three. Let’s take it one game at a time. We just have to enjoy this now and focus on the Pyramid.”

Rivers United begin their Champions League journey away in Egypt before returning to Port Harcourt next Friday to host Moroccan powerhouse RS Berkane in their second group match.

They currently have one outstanding game in the NPFL, and with continental fixtures piling up, they are set to accumulate two more outstanding matches, a test of depth, character, and ambition as the season intensifies.

Finidi’s message is clear: Rivers United must defend like warriors, attack like champions, and sharpen their skills with every battle.