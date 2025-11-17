The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has issued a formal apology to President Bola Tinubu, the Federal Government, and millions of Nigerians following the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria lost to DR Congo on penalties in the Africa Play-off Final in Rabat on Sunday, sealing a second consecutive absence from football’s biggest stage.

The result triggered disappointment across the country, prompting the NFF to publicly take responsibility.

In a message released through its Communications Department, the Federation described the moment as a deep national setback and expressed regret for falling short of the expectations of Nigerians.

The statement read:

“The Nigeria Football Federation wishes to openly and sincerely apologise to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), to the Federal Government as a whole, and to millions of Nigerians, most especially our passionate, loyal football fans, following the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

“Sunday’s loss to DR Congo in the Africa Play-off Final in Rabat remains a moment of profound sadness for Nigerian football. For a nation where the Super Eagles serve as a symbol of unity, hope, and collective pride, missing out on the World Cup for a second consecutive time is a disappointment of great weight and emotional depth.”

The NFF acknowledged that the expectations of Nigerians were legitimate and admitted that the team did not deliver the outcome the country deserved.

“The NFF, the technical crew, and the players understand the gravity of this moment. We understand the expectations Nigerians rightly hold… And we recognise that our collective effort did not deliver the outcome this nation deserved,” the statement said.

The Federation added that the atmosphere in the dressing room after the defeat reflected the emotional toll of the failure.

“In the dressing room after the match, the pain among the players was palpable. Many struggled to speak.”

The NFF also expressed appreciation for the support it received throughout the long qualifying campaign.

“Throughout the long journey of this qualification campaign, we were privileged to receive enormous support from the Federal Government… and, above all, the passionate fans whose devotion remains unmatched anywhere in the world.”

According to the Federation, football remains a unifying force in the country, making the disappointment heavier for fans and players alike.

“Football in Nigeria is more than a game. It is a national language… a powerful symbol of unity that binds over 200 million people as one family. We owe it to this nation to honour that bond with sincerity, accountability, and action.”

Focus turns to AFCON 2025

With the World Cup dream gone, the NFF said attention now shifts to the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for next month in Morocco — a tournament seen as an opportunity for recovery.

“As we look forward, our immediate attention turns to the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, which begins shortly. This tournament presents an opportunity for healing, for renewal, and for demonstrating the resilience that has always defined Nigerian football.”

The NFF confirmed that it will begin a full internal review in the coming days to assess technical and administrative shortcomings.

“We will evaluate the technical, administrative, and structural gaps that led to this outcome. And we will take decisive steps to reposition our national teams for future success.”

The Federation ended its message with a promise to Nigerians.

“We make this solemn commitment to the people of Nigeria: We will rebuild trust. We will restore pride. We will reclaim our standing on the global stage. We will not allow this disappointment to be the final word on Nigerian football.”

“Nigeria is a nation of resilience, of spirit, of unyielding hope. Just as our people rise from every challenge, so too will the Super Eagles.”