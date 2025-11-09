Former Super Eagles captain and midfield maestro, Austin “Jay-Jay” Okocha, has credited his formative football years in Germany for shaping his discipline, character, and professional outlook.

In the latest edition of The Exchange Podcast hosted by Femi Soneye and monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, Okocha reflected on how his early years in Germany influenced his life and career.

“Germany was my first stop, and I went there when I was just 17.

“I always say I went to Germany as a boy and left as a man, “Okocha recalled.

He said the discipline and professionalism he learned in Germany remained unmatched and became the foundation of his success throughout his football journey.

Born in Enugu in 1973, Okocha’s football talent was evident from an early age.

He gained local fame for his flair and creativity before moving to Germany in 1990.

Arriving as a teenager with limited exposure to European football, Okocha joined Borussia Neunkirchen, a third-division club, where his exceptional skills soon attracted scouts.

In 1992, he signed for Eintracht Frankfurt, the club where he announced himself to the world.

It was there that he scored his famous solo goal against Karlsruhe SC in 1993.

The goal, which saw him dribble past goalkeeper Oliver Kahn and several defenders, was voted Germany’s Goal of the Year and remains one of the Bundesliga’s greatest moments.

His exploits at Frankfurt paved the way for moves to Fenerbahçe, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bolton Wanderers, where he became captain and a fan favourite.

Okocha said that beyond football, Germany taught him punctuality, hard work, and resilience, which are values that shaped his personal and professional life.

He admitted that adjusting to the new culture was difficult due to language barriers and weather conditions, but said the experience made him mentally stronger.

Okocha, who won Olympic gold with Nigeria in 1996 and starred in several Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, is regarded as one of Africa’s most skilful players.

