Home victories can often be the difference between momentum and misery in a league as unforgiving and relentless as the Nigeria Premier Football League.

On Sunday in Port Harcourt, Rivers United chose momentum, edging Nasarawa United 1–0 in a tense tactical battle that compounded the visitors’ woes, with another loss on the road, and reignited belief among the Pride of Rivers faithful.

Timothy Zachariah delivered the decisive moment, striking confidently to hand Nasarawa their first league loss of the season. The result lifts Rivers United to 8th place with 15 points, and crucially, with two outstanding games that could launch them into the title conversation. Nasarawa, meanwhile, fell to second, now on 19 points after 10 matches.

After the match, head coach Finidi George faced the media, offering composed reflection and clear-eyed ambition.

“Outstanding performance” — Finidi on Tactical control

“I would say it was an outstanding performance for me. When my players don’t do well, I say it. But I think today we controlled the game, created a lot of chances. But we could only get one.”

Rivers United carved open opportunities but lacked the ruthlessness to put the match beyond reach, which was a recurring frustration at home.

“It looks as if away from home, that is where our goals would be. But I have to give the players credit for bouncing back.”

This win comes after a dispiriting home loss to Bayelsa United and a cagey draw against Ikorodu City. To respond with full commitment was non-negotiable.

“It was not an easy one. We knew we lost against Bayelsa here. But for them to come out after the draw against Ikorodu, I think it is massive. So, kudos to my players. For us, I think it is a new beginning. We hope to keep this run as long as we can.”

Zachariah’s growth and the striker’s nerves

Finidi was full of praise for match-winner Zachariah, whose form continues to rise.

“We are quite happy with Timothy’s form. We will keep encouraging him to do his best to help the team. That goes for every player that we have.”

His finish resembled the continental strike he produced in Uyo, a sign of confidence and composure under pressure.

But not every attacker on the pitch shared that sharpness. Asked about the forward who shot against the back right post in the second half, Finidi was empathetic:

“The striker has not played. I think this is his first or second game. So, it is quite difficult for a player to come in. A lot might be going on inside.”

He pointed to nerves and the pressure of opportunity.

“Now that the coach has given me this opportunity, I don’t want to blow it. I think that was what happened. Even in the EPL, we always see people missing chances. But he has to bounce back. We will continue to encourage him in subsequent games.”

Importantly, Finidi highlighted energy over scorelines.

“For me, you can play a draw or you can lose a game. But you have to come with that energy. That is the energy I saw today.”

Double congratulations

Victory didn’t change his stance; it enhanced it.

“If we had played a draw today, I would have given the players a congratulation. But at the end of the day, we won it. So, it is a double congratulations to the players.”

For a team just rediscovering its identity, credit matters.

CAF Champions League group stage fears? Finidi isn’t flinching

Rivers United await their CAF Champions League group opponents, a stage littered with Africa’s elite.

When asked if he hoped to avoid certain names, Finidi shrugged off the narrative.

“I don’t know. We will see when the draw comes out. At this stage, we are happy to be in the group stage.”

No illusions. No excuses.

“They are all top teams. You can’t say Sundowns and this and that. We just have to plan to compete properly.”

His message was clear: group-stage football isn’t enough. Competitiveness is the real target.

“We will give our best shot.”

The verdict

This result feels like more than three points. It feels like a recalibration; a chance to chase, not just survive.

Rivers United are still behind the leaders, but with two games in hand and a rekindled spark, Finidi’s “new beginning” might just have arrived.

The NPFL rarely forgives. But when belief returns, momentum follows.