The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has honoured Abuja-based football administrator and philanthropist, Makanjuola Nureni, with the Distinguished Service Award.

This is in recognition of his outstanding support for SWAN and contributions to Sports Development in Nigeria.

The award was presented during the association’s Diamond Jubilee Celebration, marking 60 years of promoting sports journalism and excellence across Nigeria.

Mr Nureni, the founder and owner of Water FC Academy, received the honour for his decades-long commitment to nurturing young football talents and supporting grassroots sports initiatives nationwide.

Through Water FC, he has developed and sponsored several young Nigerian players who have gone on to play professionally both within and outside the country.

In his remarks, Mr Nureni expressed joy and appreciation to SWAN for the recognition, describing it as a morale booster after years of dedicated service to sports development.

“ I feel happy and fulfilled because we have been doing this for decades, and many times, our efforts went unnoticed. But I thank God that SWAN recognised people like us,” he said with emotion.

“This award gives me hope and motivation to do more. It’s a source of inspiration to me and my supporters, and I believe it will encourage us to invest more in youth sports development in Nigeria.”

Mr Nureni also lauded SWAN for its continued role in celebrating individuals and organisations contributing to the growth of Nigerian sports, urging the association to sustain its commitment to excellence and advocacy.

The Diamond Jubilee event, held in Abuja, brought together prominent figures from the media, sports administration, and government sectors to honour deserving personalities who have contributed to the advancement of sports and sports journalism in Nigeria.