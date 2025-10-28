As the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup enters its knockout phase, Nigeria’s Queen Joseph has emerged as one of Africa’s brightest young forwards.

With three goals in three group-stage matches, the Flamingos’ No. 9 has drawn attention to herself and to a Nigerian team showing steady improvement in Morocco.

Golden Boot race takes shape

Italy’s Giulia Galli leads the scoring chart with five goals, followed closely by China’s Zhou Xinyi, the United States’ Nyanya Touray, and Spain’s Carlota Chacón with four each.

Joseph sits among a group of players on three goals, including USA’s Lauren Malsom, Brazil’s Giovanna Waksman, Paraguay’s Claudia Martínez, Korea DPR’s Yu Jong-hyang, Canada’s Julia Amireh, and Japan’s Noa Fukushima.

Her next match offers a direct test against Galli when Nigeria face Italy on Tuesday, October 28, in Rabat — a meeting that could shape both the Golden Boot standings and Nigeria’s progress in the tournament.

From Lagos to the world stage

Joseph’s story reflects the familiar Nigerian football journey — one built on talent, persistence, and opportunity. A product of Fosla Academy, she made her mark in Lagos’ school competitions before breaking into the national setup. Her calm finishing and work ethic have become vital for the Flamingos.

Her three goals, including a brace in the 4–0 win over Samoa, came when the team needed a lift after back-to-back defeats to Canada and France. The win secured Nigeria’s place in the knockout rounds as one of the best third-placed teams and restored belief in a squad determined to make history.

Joseph’s performances have symbolised that turnaround — sharp in front of goal, composed under pressure, and willing to carry the team when required.

Chasing a rare African milestone

Only one African has ever won the Golden Boot at the U-17 Women’s World Cup — Ghana’s Mukarama Abdulai, who scored seven goals in 2018.

The tournament’s past winners include Germany’s Dzsenifer Marozsán (2008), Spain’s Lorena Navarro (2016), and Venezuela’s Deyna Castellanos (2014), all of whom went on to represent their countries at the senior level.

For Joseph, matching such a company would be a significant personal milestone and a proud moment for Nigeria. It would also reinforce the country’s reputation for producing quality forwards — from Mercy Akide and Asisat Oshoala to Rasheedat Ajibade.

Italian test awaits

Italy have been one of the most consistent teams in Morocco, topping Group A with three wins from three matches. Galli has been central to that success, scoring five goals and leading from the front.

Nigeria’s meeting with the Italians, therefore, carries both competitive and symbolic value: a contest between one of Europe’s most clinical sides and an African team rediscovering its rhythm.

While Galli thrives in structured build-up play, Joseph’s goals have come from instinct and quick movement in transition.

Her ability to exploit spaces behind Italy’s disciplined backline could prove decisive. Coach Bankole Olowookere will be hoping his top scorer finds the balance between aggression and patience as the Flamingos aim to advance to the quarterfinals.

Beyond the goals

Joseph’s performances have drawn attention to Nigeria’s player development system, which continues to unearth promising talents despite limited resources.

Her rise underscores the importance of grassroots academies and school competitions that keep the country’s football pipeline active.

Under Olowookere, the Flamingos have focused on tactical discipline and collective effort. Joseph’s composure and movement have complemented that structure, allowing Nigeria to regain their attacking edge just in time for the knockout rounds.

The final word

At 17, Queen Joseph already represents more than a rising star; she embodies the determination of a young Nigerian side trying to make its mark on the world stage. Her three goals have provided both confidence and momentum, but the journey ahead remains demanding.

If she continues her form against Italy, Joseph could move closer to the Golden Boot while giving Nigeria another shot at U-17 World Cup history.

Whatever the outcome, her emergence has become one of the tournament’s key stories — a reminder that Nigerian football continues to find light in its youth.