The Katsina Football Academy has congratulated two of its exceptional former players, Umar Yusuf and Abubakar Hassan, on their selection into the final squad of the Nigeria Professional Football League’s (NPFL) U-19 Youth Team. The announcement followed the release of the official 17-man list, featuring some of the country’s brightest young talents drawn from clubs and academies across Nigeria.

The selection process, led by NPFL coaches and technical officials, was highly competitive, with numerous skilled players showcasing their abilities. Umar and Abubakar stood out for their discipline, technique, and consistency, values nurtured during their time at the Katsina Football Academy. The Academy’s Director, Shamsuddeen Ibrahim, expressed immense pride on behalf of the entire institution, describing the achievement as a reflection of the Academy’s ongoing commitment to grooming young football talents from the grassroots.

Both Umar and Abubakar, who recently earned promotion to Katsina United FC’s senior team, were praised for their commitment, humility, and steady progress throughout their football journey. Speaking shortly after the announcement, Shamsuddeen said the Academy is proud to see its products excel at higher levels, noting that such milestones reaffirm years of structured training, mentorship, and sacrifice.

He urged the duo to remain humble, focused, and consistent as they take on this new chapter in their careers. He emphasised that the Academy’s mission extends beyond producing good footballers, it is about raising disciplined, well-rounded young men with strong character and leadership qualities.

According to him, Umar and Abubakar’s success is an inspiration to hundreds of aspiring players currently undergoing training across the Academy’s various age categories. “Our goal has always been to create opportunities for young people to achieve their dreams through hard work and discipline,” he said. “The journey of Umar and Abubakar shows that when talent meets determination, success follows. They represent the true spirit of the Katsina Football Academy, resilient, focused, and ready for greater challenges.”

He further expressed gratitude to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, and the Commissioner for Sports, Aliyu Lawal Zakari, for their steadfast support and commitment to youth and sports development in Katsina State. “The selection of Umar and Abubakar into the NPFL U-19 Youth Team is a direct reflection of Governor Radda’s vision to empower young people and promote excellence through sports. Their success is not just personal but a win for Katsina State as a whole,” he added.

Mr Shamsuddeen reaffirmed the Academy’s resolve to continue identifying, nurturing, and mentoring young talents who will make Katsina State and Nigeria proud on both national and international stages. This remarkable milestone further cements the Katsina Football Academy’s reputation as a breeding ground for exceptional talent and underscores the Radda administration’s strong commitment to youth empowerment, sports development, and inclusive growth across the state.