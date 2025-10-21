Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as ODUMODUBLVCK, singers Kingsley Okorie and Benjamin James Okorie of The Cavemen, and award-winning producer Osabuohien Osaretin, better known as Sarz, thrilled fans at the 2025 Greasy Tunes Café Experience.

The music stars recently delivered an unforgettable week of music and culture in Lagos, celebrating the street-inspired sounds shaping Nigeria’s youth.

The show also featured thrilling performances from female artistes MOLIY, Joyce Olong, Lady Donli, and Goodgirl LA, all known for their independent styles and powerful messages.

MOLIY and Joyce Olong, both Spotify EQUAL Africa ambassadors, represented the growing visibility of women in African music through the EQUAL platform.

Highlights

The event started with the Industry Machine Gala, where Tochukwu’s energetic performance set the tone for the night.

Also, a live session of the ’Loose Talk Podcast’ explored how Hip-Hop shaped today’s Afrobeats sound. The speakers said legends like 2Baba started as rappers before transforming the genre with local influences.

They also predicted that the next wave of authentic Hip-Hop would come from Eastern Nigeria.

The connection to musical roots continued with a documentary screening, “Ki’mon! The Eastern Nigerian Afro-Funk Revolution 1970–1980.” It showed how Afro-Funk once defined self-expression and political identity after the Nigerian civil war.

Performance

The Cavemen brought that heritage to life with a soulful performance that linked the past and present through Highlife and Afro-Funk rhythms. Their music reminded the audience that traditional sounds still define modern Nigerian music.

The week ended with a masterful DJ set by Osabuohien, whose skilful mixing kept the audience dancing until the close. His performance blended precision and culture, making it the perfect finale.

Throughout the event, hype man Tolu Daniels kept the crowd energised, connecting the performances and ensuring the excitement never faded.