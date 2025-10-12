CitySports Africa has successfully hosted the maiden edition of the CSL Junior School Games, a new platform created to teach children the values of leadership, teamwork, and integrity through sports.

The one-day event, held in Lagos, brought together six leading schools in a friendly but competitive atmosphere that celebrated discipline, collaboration, and fair play.

The participating schools were Pershing Hills Elementary School, Prior Preparatory School, Supreme Education Foundation, British International Junior School, The Learning Place, and Hampton Preparatory School.

Supported by FBNQuest Merchant Bank and Lagoon Hospitals, the games promoted the #IAmACSLChallenger theme — a campaign aimed at replacing the “win at all costs” mentality with one that celebrates growth, effort, and good character.

Supreme Education Foundation School emerged as champions in the football event after a 3–1 victory over Prior Preparatory School in the final.

British International Junior School claimed third place with a 2–1 win against The Learning Place, while Pershing Hills Elementary School edged Hampton Preparatory School 1–0 to secure fifth place.

The swimming competition was equally lively, with young athletes showing impressive skill and determination.

Speaking at the event, CitySports Africa CEO, Shola Opaleye, said the tournament marked the beginning of a long-term effort to raise children who see sports as a tool for growth, not just competition.

“The maiden CSL Junior School Games is the beginning of a movement that places values above victories. Watching these children compete with courage, cheer for one another, and embrace the true spirit of sportsmanship has been deeply inspiring,” Mr Opaleye said.

“Through the CSL Challenger theme, our vision is to raise a generation of young athletes who understand that leadership, respect, and teamwork matter just as much as winning. This event reflects our broader mission to impact 10 million youths by 2035, reaching at least one million annually with opportunities that inspire growth, build character, and shape future leaders.”

Mr Opaleye also thanked parents, coaches, and school leaders for their dedication and support.

“Behind every successful sportsperson is a parent. Thank you for waking up early and cheering your children on today,” he added. “Competitions like this are about courage, good character, and becoming a challenger — someone who doesn’t settle for the status quo but keeps improving every day.”

Bolanle Adewale, Executive Director of The Learning Place, praised the initiative and said the event provided the right kind of exposure for young pupils.

“This is the first time we are hosting this tournament, and we believe it’s an opportunity for the children to build resilience, compete, and collaborate with their peers,” Ms Adewale said. “It’s not necessarily about winning; it’s about learning. When you don’t win, you’ve learned how to do better. Every child here is a winner.”

Coach Samson Davies, who led Supreme Education Foundation to victory, said his players were focused and determined throughout their preparation.

“The kids have been fantastic. We trained every day for this competition, and they played really well in the final. I’m proud of them,” he said.

Star midfielder Farit Surakat, who scored in the final and was named best player of the tournament, said he was happy to help his team lift the trophy.

“I feel very good about the competition. My favourite game was the final because we won. It was fun playing against other schools,” said Surakat, who looks up to AC Milan’s Luka Modric.

Parents also shared their excitement about the positive impact of the games. Mrs Ronke Iwobo, whose son participated, described the experience as “highly professional and inspiring.”

“The kids have done so well, and the organisation was excellent. Education comes first, but sports teach discipline and teamwork. I want my son to excel in both,” she said.

Every participant at the event went home with a souvenir and medal, while gold, silver, and bronze medalists received partial scholarships to CitySports programs in swimming and football.

Gold medalists will also be specially recognised at the organisation’s awards event in December.

By combining sports and education, CitySports Africa aims to build a new generation of confident, disciplined, and value-driven young Nigerians who will make positive impacts on and off the field.