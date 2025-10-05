Nigeria’s U-20 national team head coach Aliyu Zubairu says only victory will be sufficient against high-flying Colombia as his team seeks to qualify for the knock-out stage of the competition.

The Flying Eagles endured a stuttering start to their campaign, opening with a frustrating 1–0 loss to Norway courtesy of a first-half VAR-awarded penalty. But they roared back into contention with a thrilling 3–2 win over Saudi Arabia, a performance that reignited belief and left qualification for the Round of 16 within reach.

Nigeria sit third in Group F with three points from two games, trailing leaders Colombia, who are unbeaten. A win for the Flying Eagles would guarantee passage to the knockout phase. A draw might suffice depending on other results, but a defeat would almost certainly end their tournament.

We just have to take the three points

Speaking ahead of the make-or-break clash, the El-Kanemi Warriors tactician cut a determined figure.

“Our continued stay in this tournament depends on the match against Colombia, which means we just have to take the three points,” Zubairu said. “We have to stay in this competition and the boys know it. Every bit of our preparation is focused on winning this game if we truly want to continue.”

Zubairu also said that his coaching staff have been reviewing Colombia’s matches to craft a winning game plan, though he kept the specifics under wraps.

“We have watched them, and we know both their strengths and their weaknesses,” he said. “Since this interview is being published, I won’t go into details, but we are mapping out strategies to deal with both. The players are aware of what is at stake. It is three points or nothing.”

Stakes at their highest

Nigeria, two-time U-20 World Cup finalists, are under pressure to return to the global stage’s latter rounds after an underwhelming finish at the last edition. Zubairu, appointed after guiding El-Kanemi Warriors in the NPFL, has built a young side capable of explosive attacking football, but inconsistencies have left their campaign on a knife-edge.

Colombia, meanwhile, have been one of the standout teams of the tournament, topping Group F with a mix of pace, power and technical quality. A draw would be enough for them to advance as group winners, but Zubairu is adamant his Flying Eagles will not play for a stalemate.

With the knockout stages looming, midnight’s clash in Chile is more than a group match; it’s a test of Nigeria’s pedigree at the youth level and a chance to keep their dreams alive.