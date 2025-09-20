Warri Wolves are bracing themselves for one of the sternest tests of their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) return, as they travel to Maiduguri for a Match Day 5 clash against El-Kanemi Warriors; one of the league’s most resilient and experienced sides.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, head coach Napoleon Aluma and captain Urekpe Innocent outlined the team’s mentality and approach as the newly promoted Wolves prepare for their northern assignment.

Aluma, reflecting on their previous outing; a goalless draw at home, insisted that despite his team’s dominance, the cutting edge in front of goal remains the missing piece.

“Like I told you in the previous match, I said we had played and we dominated, but what matters is the goal,” the coach said, underscoring his desire for sharper finishing in Maiduguri.

Looking ahead to El-Kanemi, Aluma kept his message simple and direct.

“It’s like any other match. We’ll go there, and fight for the points at stake.”

Captain’s mentality: bouncing back stronger

For skipper Urekpe Innocent, the draw in their last outing is already behind them, with the squad focused firmly on bouncing back against El-Kanemi.

“It’s a game of football. You win some, you lose and you draw some. Last match we had a draw. I believe we’ve put our heads up to get a victory in the next matches.

“We are going there to fight for three points.”

Wolves’ test of grit

The Maiduguri trip represents a crucial benchmark for Warri Wolves’ early-season campaign. Newly promoted sides often find the northern away grounds among the toughest fixtures in the NPFL, with El-Kanemi Warriors notorious for their physicality, discipline, and fortress-like home advantage.

For Aluma’s side, who have shown flashes of dominance but struggled to turn performances into wins, the challenge will be converting possession and hard work into goals.

Warri Wolves’ return to the NPFL has been greeted with optimism by fans back in Warri, but matches like this; far away from home comfort will reveal just how ready they are to stay competitive in the top flight.