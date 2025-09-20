A global network of journalists has expressed concern over increasing violence against children in conflict zones and called on governments to prioritise child rights and protection.

The Reporters for Early Age Children in Humanitarian Crisis (REACH) Network, a global initiative of the Moving Minds Alliance, noted that children are now bearing the brunt of avoidable crises worldwide.

In a press release dated 17 September and signed by Mojeed Alabi, Global Co-chair of the group, the network urged governments to end violence and provide “holistic services to young children caught in crisis.”

“Global violence is hurting children more than ever,” the group said. “The world is witnessing unprecedented crises since World War II, and this violence must stop now.”

Situation in Gaza, Sudan, others

The group cited recent reports from Gaza, where children as young as two years old have been killed during Israeli military operations.

It added that restrictions on food aid have left children severely malnourished, with long-term health damages, while their mothers look on helplessly.

In Sudan, malnutrition among children under five has worsened in El Fasher, Darfur, where hundreds of children have been trapped for a year under siege conditions.

The network noted that UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP) have warned of worsening malnutrition and the complete absence of food supplies in the city.

In Ukraine, the statement said the Russian invasion has left children traumatised and without access to basic rights.

Similar situations exist in Afghanistan under Taliban rule and among Rohingya children, who continue to grow up without adequate food and education.

In Nigeria, the group pointed to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Plateau, Benue, Sokoto, Zamfara and Niger states, where children face uncertain survival due to persistent violence.

In Benue, it highlighted reports of snake bites in camps where families displaced by gunmen now live.

The situation is no different in Cameroon, where children in conflict-hit English-speaking regions remain out of school while their peers in other parts of the country resumed classes in September.

The group said their absence from classrooms is the result of a lockdown imposed by separatist groups.

Consequences of inaction

The network noted that children outside conflict areas also face multiple violations of their rights, including trafficking, child labour, early marriage, detention, and incarceration for petty crimes without rehabilitation.

“These violations of child rights are not isolated incidents. The world is looking away as these unconscionable violations continue to happen on a large scale,” the statement read.

According to REACH, intensifying global conflicts and shifting geopolitics have left more than 473 million children living in conflict-affected areas. Many of them face disease, hunger, displacement, and the effects of the climate crisis.

The network also highlighted UNICEF’s call for urgent alignment between global and national priorities to protect children from further harm.

Recommendations

The REACH-Network called on governments to review their responsibilities to children and stop ongoing violations in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine, and other conflict zones.

It urged that children must be registered at birth and supported through protection schemes and rehabilitation programmes designed to help them recover from large-scale abuse.

“Whether the crisis stems from war or climate disasters, the burden should not fall on children. Governments must take accountability for their actions, not only by providing food to war-ravaged regions, but by ensuring access to holistic services that support the full development of the child,” the group said.

It explained that such services should include healthcare, legal aid, psychosocial support, education, and safe environments that nurture healing and growth.

In addition, the group also demanded mechanisms for accountability, such as international courts, human rights monitoring, and sanctions against perpetrators of violations targeting children.

“Accountability is crucial to deter future abuses,” the group added.