Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan are enduring another shaky start to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, which has become a norm in the past three seasons.
Four games in, the Oluyole Warriors are without a win, having drawn twice and lost twice, leaving fans anxious and restless, and questions are being asked from different quarters by a very demanding fan base.
In the midst of this turbulence, PREMIUM TIMES caught up with goalkeeper Mustapha Lawal, fresh from representing Nigeria at the African Nations Championship (CHAN), and a sole representative of the Oluyole Warriors in the side. The shot-stopper speaks about the team’s mindset, his CHAN experience, and life under new coach Nurudeen Aweroro.
Excerpts…
PT: With two draws and two losses already, Shooting Stars have had a tough start to the season. From your perspective as the team’s senior goalkeeper, what’s the biggest change you’ve noticed in the club compared to last season?
Mustapha Lawal: It’s obvious that when there’s a change, it affects many things; the fate, the belief and philosophy. But the league doesn’t end tomorrow. The team will pick up points convincingly and move up. I’m very optimistic.
PT: Fans often say Shooting Stars start seasons slowly. What do you think can be done to change that recurring trend?
Mustapha: We keep believing and we keep giving our best on the pitch.
PT: What has the mood been like in the dressing room since you got back from CHAN and the league kicked off?
Mustapha: Encouraging, very encouraging. The players, coaches and backroom staff, it’s been an exciting dressing room.
PT: You just returned from representing Nigeria at CHAN. How much has that experience impacted your confidence and style of play?
Mustapha: It’s an achievement to me personally, and I’m glad. It has added more to my knowledge, and it has impacted well. It’s a big avenue to learn and grow your confidence.
PT: Did playing at CHAN change your perspective about goalkeeping at the club level in the NPFL?
Mustapha: It doesn’t. I take things with ease as they come.
PT: What lessons from CHAN are you bringing back to Shooting Stars this season?
Mustapha: Self-confidence, determination and a never-say-die spirit.
PT: On a personal level, what targets have you set for yourself this season: clean sheets, leadership, or even a title push?
Mustapha: All you listed are my targets. But I want the will of Allah to prevail.
PT: After your CHAN experience, do you feel more responsibility now as one of the key figures in this squad?
Mustapha: Yes.
PT: Shooting Stars fans are passionate and demanding. How do you plan to deliver for them this season?
Mustapha: They are an integral part of the team. As much as they want us to succeed, I will solicit their support in achieving the set targets.
PT: You’re now working under Coach Nurudeen Aweroro after the exit of Gbenga Ogunbote. What’s different about his approach?
Mustapha: Different coaches with different philosophies. But one thing is peculiar — good results. Everyone wants to achieve.
PT: Specifically, how has he influenced your role and responsibilities in the team?
Mustapha: We are both professionals, and we believe the job must be done.
PT: What excites you most about working under him this season?
Mustapha: Excitement? Oops, I think that’s relative.
PT: Finally, in your view, what makes Coach Aweroro the right man to lead Shooting Stars this year?
Mustapha: I’m a player. That decision rests on the shoulders of the management.
