With history on the line, Abia Warriors captain Augustine Njoku has promised that his side will rise to the occasion when they host Djoliba AC of Mali in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup clash on Sunday, 21 September, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The Warriors, who are making their debut on the continental stage, know the importance of a strong home result before heading to Bamako for the return leg.

Speaking to the press ahead of the tie, Njoku exuded confidence, stressing that preparation and hard work will deliver victory.

“Well, we have prepared so very well for the game and I believe against Djoliba AC of Mali, come on Sunday, we are going there to do our work. We are professionals in the game so we go there to do our work, and I believe that by the virtue of the work that we put in, we are going to emerge victorious in that game. Surely, we are going to emerge victorious,” the captain said.

On the importance of veterans for the game

The squad boasts several experienced campaigners, and Njoku was quick to highlight their influence in shaping the younger players.

“Experience, they say, is the best teacher. So, veteran players have to play a very good role in guiding the younger ones because they have been in the league, they have been in the football business for some time,” he said.

Going further to state their expected role in the squad.

“From the signings of the season, we have many experienced players. I believe they are going to play a very big role in guiding the younger ones; telling them what to do, when to do it and how to do it. That is experience for you. I believe they are going to play a very wonderful and good role in guiding the younger ones.”

On leadership and responsibility

As captain, Njoku underlined his duty to inspire the squad both on and off the pitch.

“Well, as a captain of the team, you have to lead, as a leader generally, not just being a captain. As a leader, you have to lead by example. I know and I believe I have so many responsibilities concerning this game and the season going forward.

“I believe I am trying my best, my ultimate best, both in performance and off the pitch. I know I have a very big role to play. So, concerning the match, I will try to ginger my boys, I will try to make them understand that we have to win this game and win comfortably on our home before going away.

“Then, on the pitch, I will try to showcase my talent and be a leader, both on and off the pitch.”

On personal preparation

Njoku also credited the coaching staff for the work put in during training, stressing that the team feels fully ready for the challenge.

“We have prepared so very well. The coaching crew have tried their best so very well within the week. In our achievement, I believe we, the Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia, representing Nigeria in the Confederation Cup, are going to emerge victorious, come on Sunday after the game.”

Message to the fans

The skipper closed with a rallying call to Abia Warriors’ faithful to fill the stands in Uyo and push the team toward a historic night.

“My message for Abia Warriors fans is for them to come out en masse to cheer us to victory.

“That’s all. I promise them that we are going to win, not just win but win comfortably. They are not going to go home angry, sad or anything. They are going to go home rejoicing because we will make them proud as always.”

With confidence brimming in camp, Abia Warriors are set for a defining night, one that could mark the beginning of their rise as continental contenders or just mere participating numbers.