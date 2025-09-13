As Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) prepare for a daunting trip to Port Harcourt to face Rivers United in NPFL Gameweek 4, goalkeeper Mustapha Lawal insists belief is still strong within the camp despite a faltering start to the new season.

The Oluyole Warriors have yet to taste victory after three matches, falling to a home defeat in Ibadan on the opening day, before managing just two draws, including another disappointing stalemate on home soil against Ikorodu City in the Southwest Derby.

Now, the team faces the daunting task of playing Rivers United, one of the league’s most ruthless attacking sides, in front of their intimidating home support.

For Lawal, however, pressure comes with the badge. In an exclusive with PREMIUM TIMES, the 3SC skipper opened up about his mindset, the team’s hunger to respond, and the positives he has drawn from a difficult start.

Handling the pressure

Asked how he is coping with the weight of expectations going into Sunday’s clash, Lawal kept his response measured but hopeful:

“So far the ball bounces on the pitch, expect any result. But we are hopeful and I’m hoping for the best.”

Facing Rivers’ firepower

Rivers United, known for their firepower on home soil, will test Shooting Stars’ defensive discipline to the limit. Lawal believes the solution lies in collective focus:

“I think all we need to do best, to achieve a decent result in Rivers state, is to be at our best.”

It is a statement that reflects both caution and conviction; the awareness of the challenge ahead, and the belief that only peak performance will yield dividends in Port Harcourt.

A message to the fans

The atmosphere at the Lekan Salami Stadium has been restless. A defeat and a draw at home have left the Shooting Stars faithful frustrated. But their leader from the back insists the players remain undaunted:

“Very determined. We won’t give up. We are Shooting Stars, we are determined.”

It is the kind of fighting message that may resonate with the fans, who will be desperate to see their team rediscover resilience against one of the NPFL’s biggest sides.

Signs of hope

Despite the rough start, Lawal insists he has seen encouraging glimpses that give him confidence that a turnaround is near:

“The zeal to turn things round positively is evident, as seen in training, and even outside.”

That zeal, he argues, is alive in the squad; a reminder that three games into a long NPFL season, nothing is lost yet.

A heavyweight clash in context

Rivers United have opened their campaign with a win and two draws, maintaining their reputation as one of the toughest teams to face at home. In contrast, Shooting Stars, after an offseason overhaul in both management and technical bench, are searching for rhythm.

Both sides know what’s at stake: for Rivers United, it is about consolidating their top-half push early on; for 3SC, it is about avoiding slipping deeper into the bottom half of the table and silencing doubts from their restless supporters.

Sunday in Port Harcourt will test more than just tactics; it will test the Oluyole Warriors’ mentality.

And in Mustapha Lawal, they have a leader whose words echo the spirit of defiance: “We won’t give up.”