Defending champions Remo Stars came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over newly promoted Kun Khalifat in Aba, as the NPFL Matchday 2 action delivered another dramatic contest.

Kun Khalifat made history in the 15th minute when Henry Ezeonye converted from the penalty spot, registering the club’s first-ever goal in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

Backed by a lively home crowd, the debutants showed fight and organisation, keeping the champions at bay for much of the first half.

Remo Stars, however, showed their quality and dominance after the break.

With 61% possession and a relentless 20 shots attempted, the Sky Blue Stars finally drew level in the 70th minute through Ibrahim Abubakar, who finished smartly after sustained pressure.

Eight minutes later, Samson Olasupo completed the turnaround, heading home a rebound past goalkeeper Akpan to hand the visitors all three points.

Despite the loss, Kun Khalifat can take pride in their spirited showing and the milestone of their first NPFL goal.

But the statistics told the story of Remo Stars’ superiority, with the champions recording eight corners to the hosts’ two, while forcing seven efforts on target compared to just one from the newcomers.

The win lifts Remo Stars to four points after two matches, placing them mid-table but firmly in touch with the early leaders, Bayelsa United and Warri Wolves, who both have maximum points.

Kun Khalifat, meanwhile, remain with just a point from their debut season’s opening fixture.