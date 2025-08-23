Arsenal stormed to the top of the Premier League table on Saturday after producing a 5-0 demolition of Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium.

The result saw the Gunners maintaining their 100% record with two wins from two, scoring six goals and conceding none.

New signing Viktor Gyokeres made history on his home debut, scoring twice to become only the second Arsenal player to net 2+ goals on his Premier League home debut — matching Gabriel Jesus’ feat against Leicester City in August 2022.

Jurrien Timber also bagged a brace, while Bukayo Saka added a stunning strike to complete the emphatic victory.

For the first 34 minutes, Leeds held firm, but Arsenal’s breakthrough came from a familiar source: a set-piece.

Declan Rice’s perfectly delivered corner found Timber, whose thumping header opened the floodgates.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, Timber turned provider, threading a clever pass for Saka, who rifled a ferocious finish past Lucas Perri to make it 2-0.

Three minutes after the restart, Gyökeres marked his Emirates arrival with a superb solo goal, cutting inside before finishing with precision.

Timber grabbed his second shortly afterward, again rising highest to meet Rice’s corner for 4-0. In stoppage time, Gyökeres calmly converted from the spot after 15-year-old debutant Max Dowman was brought down inside the box, capping a perfect day for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Dowman, who became the youngest player in Premier League history to win a penalty, showed composure and maturity beyond his years in his 27-minute cameo.

His debut numbers were eye-catching: 15 touches, five duels won, five touches in the opposition box, two shots, two fouls won, two tackles, and, most notably, the penalty he earned.

Arsenal fans might be seeing a lot more of him this season.

The only setback for Arsenal came in the form of injuries to Martin Ødegaard and Saka, with Ødegaard forced off due to a shoulder problem while Saka limped off late with a suspected hamstring issue.

Other games

Earlier, Tottenham Hotspur stunned Manchester City with a 2-0 victory at the Etihad, courtesy of Brennan Johnson’s opener and João Palhinha’s strike following a costly error from debutant goalkeeper James Trafford.

Elsewhere, Dango Ouattara marked his Brentford debut in style, scoring just 12 minutes in to seal a 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

The new signing from Bournemouth latched onto Igor Thiago’s header from Caoimhín Kelleher’s goal kick to make an instant impact.

Jaidon Anthony starred as Burnley secured their first Premier League points of the season with a 2-0 victory over Sunderland.

The winger provided the assist for Josh Cullen’s opener before netting the second himself to seal the win against the fellow promoted side.

With two wins from two, Arsenal sit top of the table — looking sharper, hungrier, and more dangerous than ever as Arteta’s side continues its perfect start to the season.