Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has promised his administration continuous support for Ibom Air, the state-owned airline.

He said he would address the recent controversial incident involving the airline and its passenger, Comfort Emmanson.

Ms Emmanson was forcefully removed from Ibom Air aircraft about two weeks ago at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos for allegedly assaulting a crew member.

A viral video of the incident showed Ms Emmanson partially stripped, while the airline officials were trying to remove her from the aircraft.

Hours later, she was remanded at Kirikiri Prison in Lagos after the airline pressed charges against her. Ibom Air and the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) also imposed a lifetime “no-fly” ban against her.

The severe punishment handed to Ms Emmanson and the viral video showing part of her body stripped triggered a backlash against Ibom Air. Many Nigerians and groups, including Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) had rallied support for Ms Emmanson.

In an apparent response to the public outcry over the incident, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, asked airlines and aviation regulators to withdraw cases against Ms Emmanson and Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, a music legend, also known as KWAM 1. This newspaper reported how KWAM 1 allegedly insisted on taking an alcoholic drink on board a ValueJet airline despite the caution by officials of the airline.

KWAM 1 allegedly tried to physically prevent the aircraft from taking off and was almost hit by it when the pilot proceeded to taxi in preparation for taking off.

‘We’ll address Ibom Air, passenger altercation’ – Eno

Speaking on Saturday at a Town Hall Meeting for Etinan/Nsit Ubium/ Nsit Ibom Federal Constituency, Mr Eno promised his administration continuous support for the airline, saying that both Ibom Air and Ms Emmanson are from the state.

Mr Eno was speaking publicly for the first time about the incident.

“We’ll continue to support our flagship airline, Ibom Air. Every Akwa Ibom person must support this airline that has flown our colours admirably in the Nigerian aviation sector,” Mr Eno said.

“My money and your money are in Ibom Airline, so you must be happy about it. If there’s an issue, don’t join others to condemn the airline. We’ll solve what has happened.

“The girl and Ibom Air are from this state,” he added, urging the people not to talk down on the airline.

Ibom Air

Ibom Air is a commercial airline owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government. The state government has made a huge investment in the airline, including fleet expansion, building of an International Terminal Building, and a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility at the airline hub – Victor Attah International Airport.

The airline, two months ago, announced N96 billion in revenue at its first Annual General Meeting.

The six-year-old airline, which launched its inaugural flight on 7 June 2019, taking off from the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo to the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, has recorded significant milestones in the aviation industry.

Besides winning the best airline of the year for the last four consecutive years, Ibom Air, in 2023, received a safety certification from the International Air Transport Association.

The airline in 2023 received the first of its 10 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft for the expansion of its operations to the West African region, which it launched in October same year with a flight to Accra, Ghana.

In August 2024, it added a second Airbus A220-300, increasing its fleet to nine, including seven CRJ 900s and two Airbus A220-300s.

The airline flies six domestic destinations and Accra, Ghana.