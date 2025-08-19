Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles close out their African Nations Championship (CHAN) campaign today, 19 August , against DR Congo in Dar es Salaam.

With elimination already confirmed after two defeats, Nigeria have only pride to play for, while the Leopards must win to keep alive their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

The Group D table remains finely balanced: Sudan and Senegal lead with four points each, DR Congo are on two, and Nigeria sit bottom with none. The permutations are simple — Nigeria are out, DR Congo must win.

Historical rivalry

Nigeria and DR Congo have met sparingly at the senior level, with results evenly split. Since 1966, they have played five times: Nigeria won 3–2 and 5–2, drew 1–1 once, but lost 1–0 and 0–2. Notably, there is no previous encounter between the two sides at the CHAN level, making this meeting effectively their first on the tournament stage.

Form guide

Nigeria’s CHAN form has been poor. They began with a 0–1 defeat to Senegal, Christian Gomis scoring late, before collapsing 0–4 to Sudan, with Abdelraouf Yagoub netting twice. The Super Eagles B have now gone more than 340 minutes without a CHAN goal and have not won in the competition since January 2018.

DR Congo, twice CHAN champions, have been more resilient. They drew 1–1 with Sudan in their opener, Carly Ekongo rescuing a point in stoppage time, before repeating the same scoreline against Senegal, thanks to Dechan Moussavou’s first-half strike. Their defence has conceded only twice, and their attack has produced key goals at important moments.

Tactical preview

Nigeria coach Éric Chelle is expected to stick with a 4-4-2 diamond system, using full-backs such as Sodiq Ismail for width and midfielders Olamilekan Adedayo and Tochukwu Michael to connect play. However, their lack of fluency and cutting edge has been evident in both group matches.

Congo coach Barthélémy Ngatsono favours a 4-2-3-1 with well-drilled defensive lines and quick transitions. The Leopards rely on pace from forwards like Ekongo and Moussavou, and their wing-backs push high to exploit spaces. Their approach is disciplined, collective, and tailored to countering opponents on the break.

Stakes and scenarios

For Nigeria, the match is about avoiding a winless exit. Another defeat would cap a disappointing campaign, while a win would at least restore some pride.

For DR Congo, the equation is straightforward: only victory is enough. A draw would likely leave them third behind Sudan and Senegal on four points each, while defeat would confirm elimination. A win guarantees they remain in contention, potentially progressing on goal difference or head-to-head.

With nothing to lose for Nigeria and everything on the line for DR Congo, today’s encounter at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium promises a sharp contrast in motivation, if not in stakes.