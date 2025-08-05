By all accounts, this isn’t just another group-stage clash; it’s a collision of legacies, ambition, and a fierce regional rivalry as defending champions Senegal lock horns with Nigeria in their opening game of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024.

While both nations are giants of African football, this marks their first-ever meeting at CHAN, a long-overdue showdown that now arrives with the weight of history and the pull of regional pride.

From the outset, the stakes are high. For Senegal, it’s about defending the crown. For Nigeria, it’s about reclaiming lost ground after missing the last two editions.

Two titans, one debut duel

This match pits Senegal in their 15th CHAN fixture against Nigeria in their 16th. Interestingly, despite multiple CHAN campaigns for both, they’ve never met until now. In the tournament’s history, Senegal will face their 14th different opponent, while Nigeria will line up against their 15th.

The match-up is a perfect storm: one side is chasing back-to-back glory; the other is hungry for redemption.

Senegal: The defenders of the throne

The Teranga Lions are chasing history. Already one of just four nations to have won both AFCON and CHAN (alongside DR Congo, Morocco, and Tunisia), Senegal now aim to become only the second side ever to retain the CHAN title, following Morocco’s back-to-back wins in 2018 and 2020.

Their recent CHAN form is elite. In 2022, they conceded just once on the way to lifting the title; keeping five clean sheets and winning five of their six matches, most of them by that signature 1-0 scoreline. Their largest-ever CHAN win came in that edition too, a commanding 3-0 win over DR Congo.

Against West African opposition at CHAN, Senegal remain unbeaten in open play (W2 D2), with clean sheets in three of those four contests. Their record in CHAN openers is perfect, three wins from three, and they’ll be looking to extend that streak in the Ivory Coast.

Key Stats:

CHAN appearances: 2009, 2011, 2022 (Champions)

10 clean sheets in 14 CHAN games

Won all three CHAN opening group games vs Tanzania (1-0 in 2009), Rwanda (2-0 in 2011), and Côte d’Ivoire (1-0 in 2022)

Finished fourth in 2009, exited in the group stage in 2011, and won the title in 2022 (beating Algeria in the final on penalties).

Qualified by defeating Liberia 4–1 on aggregate (WAFU Zone A)

Nigeria: A return with a point to prove

Back at the finals after a seven-year absence, Nigeria’s return to CHAN football comes with intent. The 2018 runners-up (4-0 loss to Morocco in the final) and 2014 bronze medallists are no strangers to late-tournament drama. In fact, whenever they’ve failed to win their opening match, they’ve reached at least the semifinals.

Their most emphatic CHAN performance came in 2016, a 4-1 drubbing of Niger. Ironically, that’s also the only time they won their opening game, and failed to progress from the group. Lesson: Nigeria start slow, finish strong.

Despite missing the 2020 and 2022 editions, the Super Eagles boast one of the best-attacking records in CHAN history: 25 goals in 15 matches (1.67 goals per game). They’ve also played in some of the competition’s most iconic matches, including a 4-3 extra-time classic against Morocco in 2014.

Key Stats:

CHAN appearances: 2014 (3rd), 2016 (Group stage), 2018 (Runners-up)

Have won 9 matches—all in open play; open-play losses were vs Mali (2014), Guinea (2016), and Morocco (2018 final).

Highest scoring match: 4-3 vs Morocco (2014 QF)

5 clean sheets across 15 matches

Qualified by beating Ghana 3-1 on aggregate (WAFU Zone B)

Head-to-Head: West African edge

Both sides come into this match with identical records against West African teams at CHAN; some wins, some draws, and all the edge you’d expect from regional derbies.

Senegal have never lost to a West African rival in open play (W2 D2), and Nigeria’s only West African win came against Niger in 2016 (4-1). Both teams drew against Ghana and lost on penalties, adding even more fuel to this regional fire.

What’s at stake?

For Senegal: A chance to set the tone for their title defence and chase a rare CHAN repeat.

For Nigeria: A strong return to the tournament and a statement win over the reigning kings of the continent.

Final Word

This is not just an opener. It’s a statement match. A legacy match. A rivalry reborn.

And when the ball rolls out in the Ivory Coast, don’t expect cagey football; expect intent, ambition, and possibly, a new chapter in West African supremacy.

Let the battle begin.