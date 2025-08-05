Residents of Magodo GRA Phase 2 in Shangisha, Lagos, have raised concerns over what they describe as an imminent environmental and infrastructural disaster, urging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene in ongoing attempts to develop a landlocked gorge originally designated as a floodplain in the estate’s masterplan.

In a statement shared on Monday by Niyi Odusi, the chairperson of Magodo Residents Association, the residents alleged that a developer, allegedly in collaboration with officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning, is attempting to construct buildings in the sensitive area meant to serve as a natural drainage channel.

Titled “A SAVE-OUR-SOULS AND PROPERTIES Appeal,” the statement described the situation as deeply troubling and called for urgent government action to avert possible ecological degradation, flooding, and structural damages to existing properties.

“We have over the years and in the recent past made our objection known to many of the Lagos State Government functionaries and other stakeholders on this matter, with a view to maintaining the sanctity of our environment and safeguarding the existing residential properties, flora and fauna of our dwelling place, but we are forced to once again bring this to the court of public opinion to forestall the breakdown of law and order in the estate,” Mr Odusi said.

The residents explained that the estate is surrounded by a natural wetland that stretches from under the Otedola Bridge to Agiliti in Mile 12 and onward to Ikorodu. This wetland serves as a stormwater collector, protecting Magodo from flooding, erosion, and related hazards.

They warned that attempts to build on the landlocked gorge—which also acts as a stormwater collection point supported by vegetation and sand mass—could lead to severe consequences for nearby homes, particularly in the low-lying areas previously known as Oko Filling.

According to the statement, a similar development attempt in the area a decade ago failed due to its inaccessibility and the geological risks associated with the terrain.

“Our concern is that developers aided by top officials of Lagos State Physical Planning have decided on building in the gorge and are bent on distorting the natural setting and peace of our environment at the expense of existing properly situated properties, infrastructural conveniences, and thereby cause ecological distortions in an otherwise natural and stable space,” the statement added.

The residents noted that in April, they had petitioned the Ministry of Physical Planning and other relevant state agencies, warning against any development in the gorge.

However, they alleged that the developer recently commenced demolition of an uncompleted building in the area, using armed security personnel—an act they described as an intimidation tactic aimed at silencing community opposition.

“The process of demolition has constituted a serious health hazard to the community and has resulted in intermittent disturbances and damages to the surrounding properties,” the statement said.

They also claimed to have conducted an independent Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which reaffirmed the area’s vulnerability to floods and landslides.

The statement noted that the EIA assessment advised against building construction in the location.

Key demands

The residents called on Governor Sanwo-Olu to issue an immediate stop-work order on all development activities in the Green Valley Zone (Oko Filling) of the estate and direct relevant state agencies to review the original masterplan and confirm the gorge’s ecological importance.

Also, they asked Governor Sanwo-Olu to instruct the developer to restore the natural landscape, provide adequate drainage and road infrastructure if the development is allowed to proceed, and indemnify existing property owners against any future environmental or infrastructural harm.

While commending the Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, for visiting the area and emphasising the importance of environmental preservation, the residents also praised Governor Sanwo-Olu for past efforts in protecting the estate, particularly during previous invasions.

“We are peaceful and law-abiding citizens, but we strongly oppose any alteration to the gorge behind Kunle Ogedengbe Crescent, which could expose lives and properties to mudslides and flooding,” Mr Odusi added.

“What we are witnessing is an ill-advised development, driven by personal interests at the expense of public safety and environmental sustainability.”

PREMIUM TIMES was unable to reach both officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development and the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPA) for their comments as of the time of filing this report.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported that the Lagos State Government listed 176 estates across the state as illegal due to a lack of layout approvals.

Affected developers were given a 21-day ultimatum to regularise their operations with the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

In a notice posted on its official Facebook page, the government warned that such developments compromise the vision of a “Sustainable Lagos” and pose significant risks to lives and properties