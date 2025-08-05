The Gates Foundation has pledged $2.5 billion to accelerate research and development in women’s health through 2030.

In a statement released on Monday, the Foundation said it would support the advancement of more than 40 innovations in five critical, chronically underfunded areas- particularly those affecting women in low-and middle-income countries.

The president of the Gates Foundation’s Gender Equality Division, Anita Zaidi, noted that women have suffered from health conditions misunderstood, misdiagnosed, or ignored for too long.

“We want this investment to spark a new era of women-centred innovation—one where women’s lives, bodies, and voices are prioritised in health R&D,” Ms Zaidi said.

Additionally, Ms Zaidi noted that the approach is the Foundation’s largest investment in women’s health research and development. However, it still falls far short of what is needed.

She emphasised that women’s health is not just a “philanthropic cause—it’s an investable opportunity with immense potential for scientific breakthroughs that could help millions of women. What’s needed is the will to pursue and follow through.”

Critical areas

This significant investment aims to address the chronic underfunding of women’s health issues, particularly in low and middle-income countries.

The Foundation will support over 40 innovations in five critical areas: maternal health, immunisation and obstetrics, gynaecological and menstrual health, and Sexually Transmitted infections (STI).

Others include contraceptive innovation, maternal health and nutrition.

The five critical areas were selected following a combination of data and evidence about where innovation can save and improve the most lives of vulnerable women.

According to a 2021 analysis led by McKinsey & Company, just one per cent of healthcare research and innovation is invested in female-specific conditions beyond oncology.

The Foundation noted that critical issues like preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, heavy menstrual bleeding, endometriosis, and menopause, which together affect hundreds of millions of women, remain deeply under-researched.

Ms Zaidi called on governments, philanthropists, investors, and the private sector to co-invest in women’s health innovations, to help shape product development, and ensure access to treatments for the women and girls who need them most.

On his part, Bill Gates, chair of the Gates Foundation, said that investing in women’s health has a lasting impact across generations.

Mr Gates said women’s health continues to be ignored, underfunded, and sidelined.

“Too many women still die from preventable causes or live in poor health. That must change. But we can’t do it alone,” he said.

Maternal health in Nigeria

With a population of over 200 million, Nigeria has the highest number of maternal deaths in sub-Saharan Africa and high rates of under-five child mortality.

These indicators are even more severe in northern Nigeria, where most pregnant women deliver their babies without a skilled birth attendant.

According to a 2022 report by The African Women’s Development and Communication Network, while reproductive health indices in Nigeria are improving, they are still not good enough.

The country’s maternal mortality is 545 deaths per 100,000 live births ,with contraceptive prevalence of 13 per cent.