Nigeria’s Super Falcons added another golden feather to their cap this week as they were celebrated with a N150 million reward by MTN Nigeria following their stunning victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The recognition came at a special breakfast reception in Lagos where players, football officials, and prominent women in business gathered to mark the team’s incredible achievement.

The Super Falcons made history once again by clinching their 10th WAFCON title in dramatic fashion.

Down 2-0 against host nation Morocco in the final, the Nigerian women staged an epic comeback to win 3-2, reminding the world why they remain the most successful team in African women’s football.

The breakfast reception was both heartfelt and glamorous.

From a classical string quartet to an Afrobeats choir performance that had the players dancing in celebration, it was a morning to remember.

Singer Praiz also thrilled guests with a soulful performance, amplifying the mood of national pride and unity.

Delivering opening remarks at the event, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, Chief Marketing Officer at MTN Nigeria, described the Falcons’ success as a symbol of hope and strength for all Nigerian women:

“The Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) is a championship that has been held 13 times and Nigeria has won 10 times. This is no small feat. It is a testament to how determined Nigerian women can be when they set out to achieve something. What you have achieved not only makes Nigeria proud, but it makes us, even we women, proud. Here at MTN, we believe, and one of our values is ‘Can Do’, can do with integrity. Your final match exemplifies that.”

The N150 million award, split between players and coaching staff, was presented as a token of appreciation. According to Ifueko Okauru, a director at the company,

“115 million naira would go to the players and 35 million to the technical team.”

Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria, praised the team’s grit and spirit, linking their efforts to national pride and unity:

“At MTN we believe in the power of connection, not just through technology, but through our soul, through our spirits, what we share and what unifies us.”

He continued: “As proud sponsors of the Nigerian Football Federation, this long-term significantly financially-heavy investment in supporting the NFF has borne so many fruits. We followed you through every match, every challenge, every trial and some of them losses. We followed you and we continue to support you and today we are so proud to say our efforts have not been in vain. We followed you for the big things, we followed you for the smaller things.”

And in a direct message to the team, he added:

“To the Super Falcons, you are more than athletes, you are inspirations. You are an inspiration for everyone in Nigeria, every young lady to go out there and make a difference. You are role models, you are ambassadors, and you are proof that when Nigerian women rise, the world will take notice.”

Super Falcons captain, Rashidat Ajibade, speaking on behalf of the team, expressed deep gratitude:

“We appreciate you a lot. We feel valued, we feel honoured, we feel respected, and this only inspires us to do better, and keep inspiring the next generation.”

She reflected on the significance of their 10th title and their hopes for greater heights:

“This win is for all of us.”

“We want to take this to the next level. We want to be global contenders. We don’t want to be just local champions. It’s time to take it to the next level. We understand the huge responsibility on us, and we hope that we can all work together, the Federation, the federal government, and also private bodies to keep investing and keep supporting the Super Falcons Council so we can all achieve this objective.”

The event coincided with Pan African Women’s Day, making it a perfect occasion to honour the strength and resilience of Nigerian women—not just in football, but across every sphere.