In women’s football across Africa, Rasheedat Ajibade is no longer just the face of flair and blue hair; she is the face of fight, focus, and unshakable resolve.

At 25, she stands as one of the youngest ever captain to lead Nigeria into a Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final, but her journey from a teenage prodigy in Robo Queens in Lagos, to the undisputed heartbeat of Africa’s most dominant women’s team, the Super Falcons has been forged through fire.

This Saturday in Rabat, Ajibade will lead the Super Falcons in their 10th WAFCON final, aiming to defend Nigeria’s continental crown and stake a stronger claim as Africa’s true Queens of football. But more than team history is on the line, Ajibade’s leadership arc could define this generation of Falcons.

The rise of a reluctant Icon

Rasheedat Ajibade first exploded onto the African football scene in 2014, aged just 15, when she starred for Nigeria at youth levels with exceptional poise and maturity. By 2018, she had earned her senior debut, stepping into the boots of legends like Perpetua Nkwocha and Asisat Oshoala.

At the 2018 WAFCON in Ghana, Ajibade was largely used as a squad player; the rising star behind a veteran-heavy lineup. But even in cameo roles, she impressed with her directness and fearlessness.

It was at the 2022 WAFCON in Morocco, however, that she truly broke out. With Oshoala injured early in the tournament, Ajibade stepped into a bigger role, scoring two crucial goals and delivering two assists. But a controversial red card in the semi-final against Morocco meant she missed the third-place match; a bitter end to what had been a defining tournament.

Now in 2025, she has returned to Morocco not just to compete; but to conquer it properly.

WAFCON 2024: The leader, the lionheart

Heading into the WAFCON 2024 tournament, Nigeria’s preparations were shrouded in uncertainty. Contract issues. Coaching changes. Injuries. Yet, in the middle of all the noise, Ajibade emerged as the team’s undisputed leader; named captain by head coach Justin Madugu in a bold but calculated move.

From the group stage, Ajibade set the tone: vs. Algeria (3-0 win): A gritty opener decided by Esther Okoronkwo, but it was Ajibade’s relentless pressing in the middle of the park and organisation that held Algeria back.

vs. Botswana (1-0 win): Ajibade wasn’t on the scoreboard nor assisted but harried and hassled the Batswana midfield into submission.

vs. Algeria (0-0 draw): A complete team performance albeit from a heavily changed side that featured 8 new starters in the side, but Ajibade again orchestrated transitions and tempo from midfield, winning her first woman of the match award.

In the quarterfinals against Zambia, with the build up to the game resulting in a tense atmosphere due to the quality attacking line, form of the opposition, and a supposedly grudge match; Ajibade stood tall.

She marshaled the white wash of the Copper Queens, and deservedly took the “Woman of the Match” gong for the second time.

From breaking lines with the ball to tracking back deep to recover possession, she led like a captain destined for more.

Against South Africa in the semi-final, the stakes rose even higher. Nigeria had not beaten Banyana Banyana in regular time in over five years.

The defending champions were confident, experienced; and ready to stretch the game.

Ajibade struck from the spot before halftime to give Nigeria the lead, and when South Africa equalised, she held the team together during a chaotic second half, where most lost their heads.

Michelle Alozie’s dramatic winner in stoppage time may have stolen the headlines, but the soul of the win; the structure, the belief, was built around the captain’s leadership.

It resulted in Ajibade’s third Player of the Match award in just five games. That’s one player of the Match at each stage thus far.

Would she complete the stages with a final performance worthy of the gong on Saturday; which might lead to been named the tournament’s best player?

Time will tell.

Built for the big stage

At club level, prior to calling time on her stay in Spain with Atlético Madrid Femenino at the end of the season, Ajibade shone like a million stars.

She evolved from a pacy winger into a complete modern forward; capable of playing out wide, centrally, or even deeper as a hybrid playmaker.

This versatility has been on full display at WAFCON 2024. She’s Nigeria’s best ball carrier, most vocal organiser, and remains a consistent attacking threat.

And yet, she remains grounded.

“It’s not about me,” she said after the semi-final.

“It’s about the team. It’s about going all the way to the final and winning it.”

Her humility mirrors that of many great Nigerian captains of the past; but it’s her ferocity, her demand for perfection, that separates her in this era.

Legacy awaits in Rabat

On Saturday, 26 July, Rasheedat Ajibade leads the Super Falcons into a final that is as much about redemption as it is about dominance.

Redemption for the heartbreak of 2022. For the doubt Nigeria faced in the lead-up. For every foul, every setback, and every unseen sacrifice.

And if she lifts the trophy in Rabat, it won’t just be a record 10th WAFCON title for Nigeria; it will be Ajibade’s coronation as one of the most influential captains African women’s football has seen in over a decade.

She carries the fire. She’s been burned by it. But now, she’s using it to light the way.

Rasheedat Ajibade isn’t chasing headlines. She’s building legacy.