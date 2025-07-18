Nigeria and Zambia, two of Africa’s most ambitious national teams, will lock horns in a high-stakes quarterfinal at the WAFCON 2024, with legacy, pride, and a place in the final four on the line.

The Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca is the setting for what promises to be a compelling showdown between the continent’s most successful women’s football nation and one of its boldest new challengers.

It’s a matchup that speaks to the evolving power dynamics of African women’s football, with Nigeria looking to reassert dominance and Zambia eager to get to the top.

The historical arc: Nigeria’s empire, Zambia’s rebellion

Nigeria’s women’s national team, the Super Falcons, are the undisputed giants of African football. With nine WAFCON titles (out of 12 editions before the current one), they’ve long towered over the competition. From their first title in 1991 to their last in 2018, the Falcons have been the benchmark for excellence, producing legendary players like Perpetua Nkwocha, Mercy Akide, and six times African women’s best player Asisat Oshoala.

Zambia, on the other hand, have emerged as serious contenders only in the last half-decade. Their bronze medal in 2022, which came after a historic 1-0 victory over Nigeria in the third-place match, marked a turning point, showing they could not only compete with, but beat the best.

That 2022 win was Zambia’s first over Nigeria in WAFCON history. Before then, the Falcons had humiliated them 6-0 in 2014 and 4-0 in 2018. But the rise of Zambia’s golden generation, led by Barbra Banda, Grace Chanda, and Racheal Kundananji, has shifted the narrative from hopeful underdogs to genuine contenders.

Group Stage fortitude: Two unbeaten giants

Both sides arrive in the last eight unbeaten.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria, coached by Justin Madugu, topped Group B with seven points and zero goals conceded. They defeated Tunisia (3-0), edged Botswana (1-0), and drew Algeria (0-0) in a performance defined by structure and defensive steel.

“Our preparations have been good. We are aware of the challenge ahead and the girls are ready,” Madugu, who took full charge of the team following Randy Waldrum’s departure, said in one of his pressers.

Zambia, led by Swiss coach Florence Hauptle, matched that total in Group A but finished second behind Morocco on goal difference. The Copper Queens drew 2-2 with the hosts, edged Senegal 3-2 in a thriller, and beat DR Congo 1-0.

“We are ready for the next stage,” Hauptle told the media in Morocco. “We believe in our ability and mentality.”

Key Team News: Injuries, Suspensions, and Tactical Changes

Both teams face personnel challenges heading into the clash.

Nigeria will be without forward Chioma Okafor, who fractured her hand in training. “The doctors advised she can’t use the hand for any game until after 12 days,” Madugu revealed in his pre-match press conference.

However, the Super Falcons will be boosted by the return of Deborah Abiodun, who missed the final group game due to suspension. The young midfielder brings crucial ball-winning grit and technical progression in midfield.

Zambia have their own setbacks: Xiomara Mapepa is out injured, but Grace Chanda, arguably the team’s most gifted midfielder, is back from suspension.

“We will be with 20 players tomorrow,” Hauptle confirmed to reporters in Morocco. “Grace is back. We’re willing to fight, even if it goes to penalties.”

Banda, Plumptre, and the showdown ahead

The quarterfinal brings together a host of top-tier talent. Ashleigh Plumptre, the Super Falcons’ defensive rock and one of only two Nigerians named in the Group Stage Best XI, has led a backline that hasn’t conceded all tournament.

“Zambia have a strong attack. We’re preparing for the whole team, not just one or two,” Plumptre said. “I look forward to facing Banda; I respect her resilience and the way she carries herself.”

Barbra Banda, Zambia’s captain and talisman, has scored in every group game so far. She made global headlines at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with back-to-back hat-tricks; becoming the first woman ever to do so, and is one of the most feared forwards in world football currently.

“I’m not carrying any pressure. Meeting Oshoala is motivation. I respect her a lot,” Banda said.

Tactics & Identity: Control vs Chaos

Nigeria are calm, organised, and patient. Madugu has tightened the backline and instructed his team to move as one unit.

“We all defend as one and attack as one,” said Plumptre. “We are proud to have gone through the group stage without conceding.”

Still, the Falcons have struggled in front of goal; something Madugu acknowledged. “We’ve been trying to improve our goal conversion. These things take time; it’s not magical. But I trust the girls will make an impact.”

Zambia, meanwhile, thrive on chaos and explosive transitions.

“Our speed and vertical movement is among the best in the world,” Hauptle said. “Defenders struggle when we challenge them with speed.

“We focus on unity and love; our strength lies in mentality.”

The bigger picture: Beyond qualification for semifinal

This is not just a battle for semifinal qualification; it’s a referendum on pedigree vs progress. A Nigerian win would affirm their continental reign and edge them closer to a record-extending tenth WAFCON title. A Zambian victory would signal a changing of the guard.

Madugu remains philosophical: “We all believe in God and destiny. In 2022, when we came fourth, that was never the plan. But our mindset is about winning; and that is what we are going for.”

For Zambia, it’s about showing their 2022 bronze was no fluke. “We are correcting our set-piece errors,” Hauptle added. “We won’t allow Nigeria to keep the initiative. On Friday, we will show what we can do.”

Even Plumptre admits individual accolades don’t matter now. “Being named in the Best XI is nice—but I want us to carry these.”

Kickoff: Friday, 18 July, 2025

Venue: Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca

This is not just a football match. It’s a battle for the soul of African women’s football, between a dynasty looking to rise again and a challenger ready to take the throne.

