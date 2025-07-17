As the dust settles on an electrifying group stage at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), the race for the Golden Boot is wide open; and bursting with intrigue.

Leading the charge are Morocco’s captain and 2022 Golden Boot winner, Ghizlane Chebbak, and Senegal’s in-form striker Nguenar Ndiaye, both tied at the top with four goals each.

Chebbak fired four goals in just two games; including a sensational hat-trick in Morocco’s 4–2 win over DR Congo, underlining her big-game credentials and importance to the host nation’s attacking structure.

Keeping pace with her is Ndiaye, whose scoring consistency has powered Senegal’s campaign. She netted braces in both the narrow 3–2 defeat to Zambia and the commanding 4–0 win over DR Congo, showing poise and precision under pressure.

Just behind them are Zambia’s dynamic duo, Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji, with three goals apiece. Banda opened her account with the tournament’s fastest goal; a 58-second strike against Morocco, and added another in the win over Senegal.

Kundananji, meanwhile, has scored in every group match, cementing her status as one of the most consistent attacking forces on the continent.

The Copper Queens’ attacking duo have been a nightmare for defenders: their pace, directness, and sheer tenacity have made Zambia one of the most exciting sides to watch.

If they go deep in the tournament, Banda and Kundananji could easily leapfrog to the top of the chart.

A step behind the leading pack are four players sitting on two goals; Mama Diop (Senegal), Chinwendu Ihezuo (Nigeria), Alice Kusi (Ghana), and Yasmine Mrabet (Morocco).

Each has made their presence felt in crucial moments. Diop brings the instincts of a natural finisher, while Ihezuo has shown flashes of brilliance for the Super Falcons. Kusi and Mrabet have struck at key times, and both could still influence the race if their nations progress further.

With the knockout rounds looming and the stakes rising, one standout performance could flip the script. In a tournament where momentum shifts quickly, the battle for the WAFCON 2024 Golden Boot is far from over.

Top Scorers after the Group Stage

Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco) – 4 goals

Nguenar Ndiaye (Senegal) – 4 goals

Barbra Banda (Zambia) – 3 goals

Racheal Kundananji (Zambia) – 3 goals

Mama Diop (Senegal) – 2 goals

Chinwendu Ihezuo (Nigeria) – 2 goals

Alice Kusi (Ghana) – 2 goals

Yasmine Mrabet (Morocco) – 2 goals

