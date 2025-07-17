A fresh honour has come for the Spokesperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Dele Oyewale, as a frontline Communications Company, GLG Communications, named him and 49 others as 50 Top Public Relations Professionals in Nigeria.
In a publication made in The Guardian of Wednesday, 16 July 2025, Mr Oyewale was teamed with notable image makers across the country as the best reputation managers.
Also named is the President of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, Ike Neliaku and Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.
The Managing Partner of GlG Communications, Omawumi Ogba, explained that the ” 2025 Power List is a prestigious list to celebrate 50 of Nigeria’s most influential PR and Communications Professionals who have shaped narratives and driven meaningful change across industries over the past year”.
|
The honorees are recognised across four categories: Rising Voices, Community Impact, ChangeMakers and Fourth Estate.
Other honorees on the list are: Abdul-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media & Public Relations, Nigeria Diaspora Commission; Bolanle Olukoju, Commissioner for Communication( Arts, Culture, Tourism Information and Creative Economy, Kwara State; Hadiza Umar, Head of Public Relations, National Information Technology Development Agency; Eniola Ali Faweya, Head of Corporate Communications, Guinness Nigeria, among others.
All the honorees will be decorated at an elaborate ceremony in Lagos on Friday.
About Dele Oyewale
A well-regarded journalist and communicator, Mr Oyewale worked as a reporter at Independent Communications Limited, publishers of TheNEWS and TEMPO magazines and PM NEWS.
In 2001, he moved to TELL Magazine, where he quickly rose to the rank of assistant editor.
He later worked at BroadStreet Journal, a business-focused publication also published by TELL Communications. There, he won a string of awards and became one of the country’s leading business journalists.
In 2006, he joined the EFCC’s public affairs directorate. He was the Zonal Head of the Commission’s public affairs directorate in Lagos and Port Harcourt and the Acting Head of the EFCC’s enlightenment and reorientation unit. He is currently a deputy commander at the anti-graft agency.
Mr Oyewale holds a Bachelor’s degree in Geography from the University of Ilorin and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.
Mr Oyewale is married and blessed with children.
