Paris Saint-Germain delivered a clinical and commanding performance to sweep aside Real Madrid 4-0 and book their place in the FIFA Club World Cup final, where they will face Chelsea on Sunday.

Three of the goals came in a dominant first-half display before another was added late in the second half.

Midfielder Fabián Ruiz scored twice, Ousmane Dembélé added a third before Gonzalo Ramos sealed the emphatic victory for the Parisians who punished a surprisingly sluggish Madrid side that never recovered from their early defensive errors.

PSG wasted no time seizing control, opening the scoring inside six minutes.

Dembélé pressed high to dispossess Marco Asensio in the box and laid it off for Ruiz, who coolly slotted past Courtois. Madrid’s backline remained vulnerable, and within minutes, a poor pass from Antonio Rüdiger allowed Dembélé to pounce and make it 2-0 with a confident finish.

The third goal was a masterpiece of fluid attacking football. Achraf Hakimi burst forward from deep, combined with Ruiz, and squared a perfect ball for the Spaniard to tap in his second of the night in the 24th minute.

In the 88th minute, PSG scored a fourth, somewhat against the run of play.

A long ball to Barcola caught out the Madrid defence. Eder Militao got a block to the first shot before Ramos calmly turned inside the box and scored.

This is the fifth time in what has been a long season that Real Madrid will be conceding four goals in a match.

In Wednesday’s outing, Los Blancos were stunned and disjointed as they failed to respond in the first half and saw a potential comeback fade as PSG controlled the tempo after the break.

While the Spanish giants improved in possession, clear chances were rare.

Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Jr. were both quiet, and even with the introduction of Modrić and Díaz, Real couldn’t find a way past a disciplined PSG defence.

João Neves and Nuno Mendes were particularly effective in shutting down Madrid’s wide threats, while Dembélé and Kvaratskhelia continued to terrorise their markers until being substituted.

PSG manager Luis Enrique will be thrilled with the performance, especially the composure and balance his side showed in every phase of play.

From start to finish, the Parisians looked sharper, faster, and more determined.

Real Madrid now exit the tournament at the semi-final stage, while PSG eye their first Club World Cup crown — but standing in their way are a resurgent Chelsea side, also in fine form after dispatching Fluminense 2-0 in the other semi.

Sunday’s final is set: Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea — a clash of heavyweights for the ultimate global club prize.

