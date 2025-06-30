Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has announced a reward of N5 million and a plot of land for each player of Kwara United FC, following their historic triumph in the 2025 President Federation Cup.
The announcement was made on Monday in Ilorin, shortly after the team returned from Lagos, where they were crowned national champions.
Kwara United paraded the coveted trophy through the streets of the state capital, cheered by jubilant fans and residents who lined the roads to celebrate the team’s long-awaited achievement.
The reward package is one of the most generous ever given to a Nigerian domestic football team and reflects the significance of the club’s victory — their first major title in history.
The players, coaching staff, and officials were received at the Banquet Hall GRA after the parade, where they were congratulated and formally recognised for bringing national glory to Kwara State.
Each player will receive a cash reward of N5 million and a parcel of land within the state.
How a 49-year wait finally ended
Kwara United’s Federation Cup win has been hailed as a defining moment in the state’s sporting history.
It was the first time a team from Kwara lifted Nigeria’s oldest cup competition, ending a 49-year wait since Alyufsalam Rocks reached the final in 1976.
The team, led by Coach Tunde Sanni, edged Abakaliki FC 4–3 on penalties after a goalless draw in Saturday’s final at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos. Goalkeeper Suraju Aiyeleso made crucial saves, while players like Afeez Nosiru, Wasiu Alalade, Isa Gatta, and Wasiu Jimoh played key roles throughout the campaign.
Kwara United’s victory also earned them a spot in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup, where they will represent Nigeria on the continental stage.
Monday’s celebration marked the start of what many in the state hope will be a new era for football in Kwara — one driven by investment, recognition, and belief.
With the players now rewarded for their historic feat, the Afonja Warriors will look to build on this success as they prepare for their continental journey.
