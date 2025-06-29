Nigeria’s Super Falcons delivered a commanding performance in their final preparatory match ahead of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), defeating Ghana’s Black Queens 3–1 in Casablanca on Sunday evening.

The friendly, a high-profile clash between two of the continent’s fiercest rivals, served as a key test of readiness before the continental tournament kicks off next weekend.

And under the lights in Morocco, it was the Falcons who looked every bit the contenders they claim to be.

The breakthrough came in the 34th minute when Chiwendu Ihezuo scored Nigeria’s opener.

Just ten minutes later, captain Asisat Oshoala doubled the lead from the penalty spot, giving the Super Falcons a comfortable 2–0 advantage going into the break.

Rasheedat Ajibade, one of Nigeria’s most consistent performers in recent tournaments, made it three shortly after the restart, scoring in the 51st minute to cap off a dominant display from Justin Madugu’s side.

Ghana pulled one back in the 88th minute through Alice Kusi, who converted a penalty, but it was too little, too late.

The result marked Nigeria’s second win in their pre-tournament friendlies after a goalless draw with Portugal earlier in the week and a victory over Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses.

Falcons make big statement with derby win

Though labelled a “friendly,” the clash between Nigeria and Ghana was anything but casual. The encounter carried all the intensity one might expect from two sides with a long, emotionally charged history in African women’s football.

For Nigeria, the win is a timely confidence boost. The nine-time WAFCON champions are entering this year’s tournament under new leadership, with Justin Madugu at the helm and the weight of expectation always resting squarely on their shoulders.

Sunday’s performance offered glimpses of cohesion, attacking flair, and a growing tactical identity under the new coach.

After a series of intense training sessions, the Ghana match provided the final chance to sharpen combinations ahead of their group opener against Tunisia on 6 July.

For Ghana, lessons and encouragement

Conversely, Ghana’s Black Queens, led by Swedish head coach Kim Lars Björkegren, were hoping to test their recent progress against the best.

Having posted back-to-back wins over Malawi and Benin in earlier friendlies, Sunday’s encounter was a reality check on what it takes to challenge for the top.

The Ghanaians showed flashes of quality and commitment, but Nigeria’s superiority in midfield control and clinical finishing made the difference.

While the scoreline was not flattering, the match provided valuable insights as the Black Queens continue their quest for a maiden WAFCON title.

