Nigeria Premier Football League side El-Kanemi Warriors FC will officially unveil Kabiru Dogo as their new Technical Adviser today, Sunday, 29 June, at a ceremony set to commence at 11:00 a.m. in Maiduguri.

A well-placed source privy to the negotiations told PREMIUM TIMES that Dogo, who touched down in the city on Friday, will complete the formalities this morning when he signs his contract alongside the club’s leadership.

Dogo, PREMIUM TIMES confirmed, will be offered a two-year contract and will be allowed to come with one Assistant Coach.

Last season, the “Mighty Warriors” scraped clear of the drop zone by a single point, prompting the board to restructure the technical department even before securing their marquee appointment.

Under this interim setup, Mohammed Kachalla was elevated from assistant to chief coach, while Ibrahim Imam A. Laji—fresh from leading DMD FC to promotion from the Nigeria Nationwide League One—assumed the role of assistant coach.

Ishaku Hussaini and Hussaini Yusuf joined from Aminu Babes and El-Kanemi Babes, respectively, to bolster the coaching and goalkeeping teams, and popular ‘Casillas’ Usman Mohammed was drafted in as assistant goalkeeping coach.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

These experienced hands have already begun pre-season drills with home‑based and returning players, ensuring the groundwork is laid for Dogo’s arrival.

With over a decade in Nigeria’s top flight, Kabiru Dogo brings a wealth of NPFL experience.

He has enjoyed significant success at clubs like Nasarawa United, Sunshine Stars, Lobi Stars and Kwara United.

El-Kanemi’s hierarchy believes that Dogo’s proven record of building resilient squads and extracting consistent results will be pivotal in transforming the club’s fortunes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

