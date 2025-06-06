Ahead of Friday’s international friendly against Russia at the Luzhniki Stadium, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle addressed the media, explaining player absences and the team’s preparation for a tough opponent.

Chelle, who led Nigeria to victory in the Unity Cup tournament in London, is using the friendly to continue shaping his squad ahead of critical Africa Cup of Nations and 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

However, he will be without some top talents due to club-related decisions, injuries, and administrative issues.

“Osimhen and Lookman are great players with good technique and intelligence, but the season is over, and they are at a time when they have to decide their future at club level, and that is why they are not here with the team,” Chelle explained.

Other notable absentees include Nathan Tella, Samuel Chukwueze, and Wilfred Ndidi.

“Nathan Tella is not here because of passport and visa problems. Samuel Chukwueze needs to solve issues with his family, and Wilfred Ndidi sustained an injury. These are why these players are not here too.”

Despite these challenges, Chelle remains confident in the team’s ability and commitment.

“I think Russia has a very good team with very good players. They play with lots of intensity and aggression. They have players with very good technical capacity and I am still thinking about a tactical plan to deploy against them.”

He added that the coaching staff and players share the same objective: to win.

“But as always when you play a football match, the objective is to win and I and my players and backroom staff want to win every game. We know it won’t be easy, and it will be a very difficult match because of the quality of the Russian team.”

Friday’s fixture will mark the first-ever senior meeting between Nigeria and Russia.

Although the Sbornaya have not played a competitive match since 2022, they remain in top form, with their last outing resulting in a 5-0 win over Zambia.

The Super Eagles, meanwhile, are building a new identity under Chelle, incorporating younger players and refining their tactical approach.

With an eye on September’s critical World Cup qualifiers, this friendly serves as both a test and an opportunity.

Kick-off is at 8 p.m. local time (6 p.m. Nigeria), at the same Luzhniki Stadium that hosted the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final.

SUPER EAGLES FOR RUSSIA FRIENDLY:

Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Singida

Blackstars, Tanzania)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright

Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC,

Greece); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Igoh Ogbu

(SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Sodiq Ismaila (Remo Stars); Benjamin

Fredericks (Brentford FC, England)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany); Raphael Onyedika (Club

Brugge, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy); Christantus

Uche (Getafe CF, Spain); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes); Saviour

Isaac (Enugu Rangers)

Forwards: Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Simon Moses (FC

Nantes, France); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium); Olakunle Olusegun

(Krasnodar FC, Russia); Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars)

