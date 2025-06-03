The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Russia in an international friendly this Friday without several of their established stars.

Notable absentees include winger Samuel Chukwueze, defender Ola Aina, and midfield anchor Wilfred Ndidi—all ruled out due to personal and medical reasons.

Head coach Eric Chelle has had to rework his squad significantly just days before kickoff, calling in replacements from the domestic league and recent Unity Cup performers to fill critical gaps.

The match, set to be held at Moscow’s iconic Luzhniki Stadium, now presents a unique opportunity for emerging talents to impress on a major stage.

Chukwueze, Aina, Ndidi lead list of withdrawals

Samuel Chukwueze and Ola Aina have both withdrawn from the squad due to family-related matters, while Wilfred Ndidi has been ruled out with an injury.

Their absence deprives Nigeria of key experience in attack, defence, and midfield.

The Super Eagles will also be without striker Sadiq Umar, who is injured, and Nathan Tella, currently unable to travel as he awaits a UK passport renewal.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

These withdrawals have forced Chelle to call up a number of young and locally based players who have shown promise in recent national assignments.

Defence reinforced by Unity Cup stars

With Aina out, Chelle has turned to defenders who impressed in the recent Unity Cup. Sodiq Ismaila (Remo Stars) and Benjamin Fredericks (Brentford) have been drafted into the backline.

Fredericks, a former U-20 international, made a strong debut against Jamaica and is now in line for a second appearance.

They join regulars William Troost-Ekong, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Igoh Ogbu, and Bruno Onyemaechi in the defensive ranks.

Ndidi’s injury opens midfield door for Isaac

In midfield, Ndidi’s absence has opened a spot for Saviour Isaac of Enugu Rangers.

A key player for Nigeria’s B team set to feature in the African Nations Championship in August, Isaac will compete for playing time alongside Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Christantus Uche, and Papa Daniel Mustapha.

Chukwueze’s exit reduces firepower up front

Without the withdrawals upfront, Chelle’s attacking options are more limited to the trio of Victor Boniface, Simon Moses, and Tolu Arokodare.

To strengthen the frontline, Russia-based winger Olakunle Olusegun of Krasnodar FC has been called up. The former youth international will look to impress in front of a familiar crowd on home turf.

Goalkeeping unit remains unchanged

The goalkeeping department is one of the few areas unaffected by the changes. Stanley Nwabali was not originally included due to family obligations following the death of his parents.

In his absence, Maduka Okoye (Udinese) and Amas Obasogie (Singida Black Stars) will vie for the starting role.

Training begins in Moscow

The squad arrived in Moscow on Monday and will begin training on Tuesday in preparation for Friday’s match.

READ ALSO: Super Eagles win Unity Cup again after penalty shootout victory over Jamaica

Though missing some key names, the restructured team will be aiming to make the most of the opportunity and continue building momentum ahead of upcoming qualifiers.

Nigeria Squad vs Russia

Goalkeepers:

Maduka Okoye (Udinese, Italy)

Amas Obasogie (Singida Black Stars, Tanzania)

Defenders:

William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia)

Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahçe, Turkey)

Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos, Greece)

Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)

Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)

Sodiq Ismaila (Remo Stars, Nigeria)

Benjamin Fredericks (Brentford, England)

Midfielders:

Frank Onyeka (Augsburg, Germany)

Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium)

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio, Italy)

Christantus Uche (Getafe, Spain)

Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes, Nigeria)

Saviour Isaac (Enugu Rangers, Nigeria)

Forwards:

Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

Simon Moses (Nantes, France)

Tolu Arokodare (Genk, Belgium)

Olakunle Olusegun (Krasnodar, Russia)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

