What was initially scheduled as a two-leg showdown between Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses has been reduced to a single high-profile encounter.

The single international friendly will now take place on Monday, 2 June, at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Despite the adjustment, the match remains a vital part of both teams’ preparations and holds strong competitive and symbolic significance.

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed the change, stating that the original plan to host matches in both Ikenne and Abeokuta was altered due to logistical delays on the Cameroonian side.

The delegation, which was expected to arrive on Thursday, finalised its travel arrangements late that evening and is now scheduled to arrive in Lagos on Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, the team will head to their base in Ijebu-Ode.

The Cameroonian squad includes 24 players drawn from a mix of foreign-based talent and local stars from the country’s Guinness Super League.

For Nigeria, the match serves as a key part of their build-up to the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Super Falcons, nine-time champions, are making their 13th consecutive appearance at the tournament and are determined to reclaim the title after falling short in the last edition.

For Cameroon, the game offers a much-needed opportunity to reset and begin preparations for the 2026 WAFCON qualifiers, having failed to qualify for the 2024 edition.

Their recent struggles were compounded by administrative issues within their football federation, but those challenges have now been addressed.

The fixture will rekindle one of the longest and most intense rivalries in African women’s football.

Nigeria holds the edge historically with 14 wins in 20 matches. Cameroon has won three, with the remaining three ending in draws. Nigeria has dominated recent meetings, winning eight of the last eleven matches, including victories in WAFCON finals and Olympic qualifying rounds.

Monday’s match in Abeokuta will not only test the form and resolve of both teams but will also offer fans a preview of what may lie ahead in future continental contests.

