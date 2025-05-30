Nigerian international and the reigning CAF African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, continued his post-season engagements on Friday with a high-profile visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos.

The visit was part of Lookman’s thank-you tour to Nigeria after another impressive 2024/25 football campaign with Atalanta BC in Italy.

Lookman, who was accompanied by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, met with the President at his Lagos residence following a week of public appearances and heartfelt celebrations across the city.

Earlier in the week, Lookman had returned to his roots on Lagos Island, where he was warmly welcomed by excited fans and community members.

Carrying his CAF award with him, the 27-year-old forward was met with chants, music, and jubilation—a hero’s welcome for a player who has brought immense pride to his home country.

He also made cultural and entertainment stops during his tour, spending time with prominent Nigerian artistes including Davido and Zlatan Ibile.

During his visit with Davido, Lookman presented the music star with a signed Atalanta jersey.

He also received merchandise from Zlatan’s clothing label, ZTTW, underscoring a celebration that bridged sports and culture.

While this marked the first formal meeting between Lookman and President Tinubu since he won the prestigious CAF award, the President had earlier acknowledged the forward’s accomplishments.

In December 2024, shortly after Lookman won the CAF African Footballer of the Year award, President Tinubu released a statement through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commending the player’s achievements.

“These athletes embody the essential Nigerian spirit. They represent the best of us as a nation. Let no one ever write us off. I am incredibly proud of them,” the President stated at the time. He added, “Thank you for making Nigeria proud and keeping our flag flying. Thank you for winning medals for Nigeria both at home and abroad. You will win more in the future.”

President Tinubu expressed hope that Lookman’s success—alongside the achievements of other Nigerian athletes—would continue to inspire a new generation of African sportsmen and women. “Their determination and discipline show what is possible for all of us,” he affirmed.

Though not likely to retain the CAF Award, Lookman’s 2024/25 season was quite impressive.

He made 31 appearances in Serie A, scoring 15 goals and registering five assists.

In the UEFA Champions League, he featured in seven matches, netting five goals and providing one assist. He also played in the Supercoppa Italiana, further highlighting his value to the team across all competitions.

Lookman’s visit to President Tinubu follows in the footsteps of other celebrated Nigerian athletes such as boxing champion Anthony Joshua, who also met with the President during his visit to Nigeria for “Detty December.”

