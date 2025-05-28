Chelsea made football history on Wednesday night by becoming the first club ever to win all four of UEFA’s major competitions.

Their 4–1 win over Spanish side Real Betis in the Europa Conference League final added a new trophy to their collection and marked a special night for the London club.

Before this match, Chelsea had already won the Champions League, Europa League, and the now defunct Cup Winners’ Cup.

With this latest success, they have now lifted all the major European titles available, a feat no other team has achieved.

Wednesday’s match started poorly for Chelsea.

Real Betis took the lead early and looked the stronger team for most of the first half.

Their fans made the atmosphere electric, and their players showed more energy and confidence.

But Chelsea turned the game around in the second half. Cole Palmer played a key role, setting up goals for Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson just minutes apart. Suddenly, the match shifted in Chelsea’s favour, and Real Betis began to lose energy.

Jadon Sancho then scored a beautiful goal to make it 3–1, and Moises Caicedo added a fourth in the closing minutes to finish the job.

The win was not only a big moment for Chelsea, but also for English football.

It was the first time in over 20 years that an English team beat a Spanish club in the final of a major European competition. The last time this happened was when Liverpool defeated Alaves in the 2001 UEFA Cup final.

Chelsea’s path to this moment has not been easy. The team went through ups and downs during the season, but they showed their quality when it mattered most. With a young squad full of talent and a manager with a clear vision, the future looks bright.

Chelsea have now done something no other club has done in European football, and their fans will never forget it.

