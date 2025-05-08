Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have booked their places in the 2025 UEFA Europa League final, setting the stage for a thrilling all-English encounter at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao on 21 May.

United completed their route to the final with a commanding 4-1 comeback win over Athletic Bilbao at Old Trafford, sealing a dominant 7-1 aggregate victory.

Despite holding a 3-0 advantage from the first leg in Spain, Ruben Amorim’s men had to recover from an early scare when Mikel Jauregizar punished a defensive lapse by Harry Maguire with a stunning long-range strike.

But substitute Mason Mount turned the tide, delivering an outstanding performance with two goals—one a sharp finish to equalise and the other a sensational stoppage-time strike from distance that caught Bilbao’s goalkeeper off his line.

Goals from Casemiro and Rasmus Højlund completed the turnaround, thrilling the Old Trafford crowd and confirming United’s return to a European final.

Remarkably, Manchester United reached the final without losing a single game throughout the campaign, joining an elite list of unbeaten finalists, including Chelsea (2018/19) and Bayer Leverkusen (2023/24).

On the same night, Tottenham Hotspur secured their spot in the final with a 2-0 win away to Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt, completing a 5-1 aggregate triumph. With a two-goal lead from the first leg in London, Spurs entered the return leg in the Arctic Circle wary of a team that had scored 19 goals in the tournament.

Despite a festive atmosphere at the Aspmyra Stadion—complete with fireworks—the visitors produced a disciplined and pragmatic performance.

They limited Bodø’s attacking threat and capitalised on key moments in the second half. Dominic Solanke broke the deadlock with his 15th goal of the season, heading home from a corner in the 63rd minute.

Just minutes later, Pedro Porro doubled the lead with a powerful shot that clipped the post and found the net.

It marks only Tottenham’s second European final appearance in 40 years.

Remarkably, this achievement comes during a challenging domestic season, with the club sitting 16th in the Premier League.

