The former Nigeria national team captain and ex-coach, Christian Chukwu, is dead.

He was 74 years old.

The death of the football legend, known by many of his peers and the football community as “Chairman,” was broken on Saturday by one of his ex teammates, Segun Odegbami.

Chukwu died Saturday morning as shared by Odegbami.

On his Facebook page, Odegbami wrote, “My Chairman has passed on.

“I just received the news that between 9:00 and 10:00 this morning, ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu, MFR, my bosom friend and team mate, one of the greatest football players in Nigeria’s football history, former captain and coach of Nigeria’s national football team, has passed on.

“Babuje, Emmanuel Okala, MON, gave me the sad news a few minutes ago!

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“May ‘Onyim’ find peace with Our Creator in Heaven, and console his family.”

Chukwu, a decorated defender, had a distinguished career as captain of the Nigerian national team, leading the then Green Eagles to victory in the 1980 African Nations Cup.

This was Nigeria’s first AFCON triumph and the Super Eagles had to wait for 14 years before conquering the continent again at Tunisia 1994.

Apart from his prowess as a towering defender, Chukwu had a successful coaching career, guiding the Super Eagles and Kenya’s national team.

Tributes have begun pouring in for the football icon, with many celebrating his achievements and legacy.

Coaching career

Chukwu transitioned into coaching after his playing days, holding several roles at home and abroad.

In October 1998, he was appointed head coach of the Kenya national team, and later returned to Nigeria to take charge of the Super Eagles between 2003 and 2005.

During his tenure, Nigeria reached the semi-finals of the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations, but his time in charge ended under a cloud during the 2006 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Nigeria’s failure to beat Angola in both legs of the qualifiers proved decisive, and Chukwu was suspended before the end of the campaign.

Nigeria, having participated in every World Cup since 1994, failed to qualify for the 2006 tournament.

In the domestic league, he coached Enugu Rangers again and led them to a 6th-place finish in the 2008–2009 Nigeria Premier League season.

However, he was sacked in August 2009 for not meeting the club’s expectations. In later years, he was appointed the club’s General Manager and CEO.

Health challenges and public support

In 2019, Chukwu’s health deteriorated due to complications reportedly linked to prostate cancer.

Images of the frail football legend sparked public concern and a wave of support.

One of the most prominent responses came from billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, who paid for Chukwu’s medical treatment at Wellington Hospital in London.

National recognition and legacy

Chukwu was honoured with the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) for his outstanding service to Nigerian sports.

His influence on Nigerian football—both as a disciplined defender and as a coach—remains profound.

Fondly called “Chairman” and “Onyim” by friends and admirers, Chukwu is remembered not just for his accolades, but for his humility, leadership, and unwavering passion for the sport.

He mentored generations of players and was a symbol of pride for Enugu State and Nigeria at large.

His family has not announced burial plans for him yet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

