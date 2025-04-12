A joint security team in Katsina State has killed five suspected bandits and recovered their seven operational motorcycles in Wori village, Dandume Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Katsina.

He said that the operation was carried out by the police in collaboration with the military, State Security Services (SSS), Community Watch Corps and the vigilante.

“On April 10, at about 4:15 a.m., based on credible intelligence, the DPO Dandume Division, led a team of joint operatives to a suspected bandit’s route at Dutsen Wori village, Dandume LGA.

“In a daring operation, the joint security team successfully ambushed a group of suspected armed bandits along the route.

“The ambush resulted in the neutralisation of five suspected bandits and recovery of seven operational motorcycles used to carry out their nefarious activities,” he said.

Mr Aliyu said an operation was also carried out at Unguwar Adam and Unguwar Judo villages, Danmusa LGA. based on information received from the SSS on suspected armed bandit activities.

The DPO Danmusa, he said, quickly mobilised and led a joint team of police operatives, Community Watch Corps, and local vigilante to the scene.

He added that the team engaged the criminals in a gun duel, which resulted in the dislodging of the bandits.

According to the PPRO, after the encounter, three suspected bandits’ informants and logistics suppliers were apprehended.

He added that two operational motorcycles and two bicycles were recovered by the team during the operation.

The PPRO added that efforts were being intensified to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner of Police, Bello Shehu, commended the high level of professionalism, synergy and dedication exhibited by the joint security team.

“These operations demonstrated the commitment of the command and the sister security agencies in the state to maintaining peace and security,” Aliyu quoted Shehu as saying.

He added that the commissioner reiterated is determination to tackle the menace of banditry ad well as ensuring the safety and security of residents.(NAN)

