Former Nigeria national team captain and ex-coach, Christian Chukwu, is dead.

He was 74 years old.

The death of the football legend affectionately known as “Chairman” was broken on Saturday by one of his ex teammates, Segun Odegbami.

Mr Chukwu died Saturday morning as shared by Mr Odegbami.

On his Facebook page, Mr Odegbami wrote, “My Chairman has passed on.

“I just received the news that between 9:00 and 10:00 this morning, ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu, MFR, my bosom friend and team mate, one of the greatest football players in Nigeria’s football history, former captain and coach of Nigeria’s national football team, has passed on.

“Babuje, Emmanuel Okala, MON, gave me the sad news a few minutes ago!

“May ‘Onyim’ find peace with Our Creator in Heaven, and console his family.”

Chukwu, a decorated defender, had a distinguished career as captain of the Nigerian national team, leading them to victory in the 1980 African Nations Cup.

He also had a successful coaching career, guiding the Super Eagles and Kenya’s national team.

Tributes have begun pouring in for the football icon, with many celebrating his achievements and legacy.

