Football fans across Africa and the Caribbean are set for an exciting spectacle as Nigeria and Ghana prepare to reignite their historic rivalry in the upcoming Unity Cup 2025.

The four-nation tournament is taking place at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, West London, this May.

Final preparations for the tournament were confirmed on Wednesday, with all necessary agreements signed to host the prestigious community event.

The Unity Cup returns after two decades, with Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago competing in a week-long football celebration rooted in culture, unity, and history.

Organised by AfroSport, the Unity Cup aims to showcase the cultural and sporting connections between African and Caribbean nations.

AfroSport’s Rotimi Pedro expressed excitement at the tournament’s return, saying,

“We are proud to bring back The Unity Cup. It’s been a long journey to revive this important community event, and we’re delighted that fans of African and Caribbean football will once again enjoy top-tier international football at Unity Cup 2025.

“We are grateful to Brentford FC for providing a home at the Gtech Community Stadium and look forward to what, even after 20 years, remains a cultural moment for many who attended previous Unity Cup tournaments. Unity Cup 2025 is a week-long celebration of our interconnected culture in food, music and comedy anchored around elite footballing talents from our home nations.”

The tournament kicks off on Tuesday, 27 May, with Jamaica facing Trinidad & Tobago in the opening semi-final — their first-ever meeting on UK soil.

But much of the spotlight will be on the Nigeria vs Ghana clash on Wednesday, 28 May, as the two West African giants face off once again in a rivalry that spans over 70 years.

With three African Cup of Nations titles, Nigeria’s Super Eagles will be eager to get the better of Ghana’s Black Stars, who boast four continental crowns.

The match promises all the passion and intensity that typically accompanies their legendary encounters — whether in World Cup qualifiers or regional tournaments.

The rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria is always intense, and their last five matches are no exception.

In their most recent encounter on 22 March 2, 2024, the Super Eagles emerged victorious, winning 2-1 against Ghana in a friendly match.

Prior to this, the two teams had a pair of World Cup qualification matches in March 2022, where they drew 1-1 on 29 March and 0-0 on March 25.

Right test

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, emphasised the significance of the Unity Cup tournament, stating:

“We signed on to the tournament as it offers a vital opportunity for our team to bond ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September. The Unity Cup has a special history, and the Super Eagles have always been part of that journey.”

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle and captain William Troost-Ekong both highlighted the value of the event in testing new players and building chemistry for upcoming fixtures.

“This is a great tournament for us to reunite and continue strategizing for the upcoming World Cup qualifying games,” said Troost-Ekong.

The grand finale of Unity Cup 2025 takes place on Saturday, 31 May, featuring both the third-place match and the final, with all four teams in action.

Brentford FC Ambassador and former Jamaica international, Marcus Gayle, praised the return of the tournament:

“The Unity Cup brings together elite football talent while celebrating deep cultural bonds between Africa and the Caribbean. Hosting it at the Gtech Stadium is an honor, and it promises great entertainment and community spirit.”

As anticipation builds, the Nigeria-Ghana showdown is expected to be the tournament’s highlight — not just as a game, but as a continuation of a historic rivalry that continues to captivate generations.

