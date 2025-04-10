The Katsina State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs has announced the successful rescue of 10 kidnap victims comprising six women and four men. The victims were were abducted from the communities of Kiroro, Kabbi, and Dogon Marke by armed bandits.

Acting on credible intelligence received from community members, a well-coordinated joint operation was launched by the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (C-Watch) and the Nigeria Police Force in Musawa Local Government Area at approximately 10:00 pm on 8 April.

According to a statement by the Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Muazu on Wednesday said the operation, which took place in Gidan Marke, resulted in the neutralisation of one bandit and the safe rescue of all kidnapped victims, who have since been reunited with their families.

“This successful rescue operation justifies the effectiveness of the community intelligence gathering and the growing synergy between Katsina security agencies.

“The Ministry, on behalf of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda commend the brave men of the Nigeria Police Force and the Community Watch Corps for their swift action and professionalism in this operation,” Mr Muazu stated.

The commissioner emphasized that the state government remains resolute in its commitment to protecting citizens from criminal elements.

More importantly, he said the onslaught against the enemies of the state will be sustained and intensified adding that the state government would continue to deploy all necessary resources to ensure the safety and security of all communities across Katsina State.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“We also urge citizens to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies, as community cooperation remains vital in the ongoing fight against banditry and abduction,” Mr Muazu stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

