Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain delivered commanding performances on Wednesday night to take strong leads in the first legs of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final ties.

At the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona overwhelmed Borussia Dortmund 4–0.

Raphinha opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a slight deflection on Pau Cubarsí’s effort.

After the break, Robert Lewandowski added two goals—set up by Raphinha and Fermin Lopez—taking his Champions League tally to 105.

Lamine Yamal capped the win in the 77th minute with a composed finish, assisted by Raphinha.

Barcelona head to Germany for the return leg with a commanding advantage.

In Paris, PSG came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3–1 at the Parc des Princes.

Making their first appearance in a Champions League quarter-final since 1983, Villa took a surprise lead in the 35th minute through Morgan Rogers.

PSG responded just before halftime through Désiré Doué.

The second half belonged to PSG. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put the hosts ahead five minutes after the restart with a stunning strike, and Nuno Mendes added a third in stoppage time to seal a deserved 3–1 win.

Both Barcelona and PSG carry healthy advantages into the second legs of their ties in Germany and England respectively.

