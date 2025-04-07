In a high-stakes clash that could shape the title race, Rivers United reignited their title hopes with a vital 1-0 win over league leaders Remo Stars in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

The win in one of the standout fixtures of the Nigeria Premier Football League weekend, was sealed by a dramatic 84th-minute goal from David Sholumade, handing the home side three precious points.

With Rivers United now closing the gap in the title race, every match holds immense significance as the season reaches its climax.

Finidi George weighs in

Ex-Super Eagles boss Finidi George, speaking after the match, offered his insights on what the game meant for his side and how they fared against the formidable Remo Stars.

He highlighted the tactical challenges and the intense competition encountered throughout the game.

“It’s a difficult game, this is Remo Stars, although they played differently today (Sunday) with a lot of midfielders, same back three, although they changed that in the second half to a back four.

“In the first half we had one or two chances, a very glaring one, Ubong missed it, in the second half also before the goal, I think we had one or two.

“On the overall, looking at the chances created, I think we deserved to win today. It was a difficult game, in-fact a hard one, we are happy we got the three points.”

Title race and future fixtures

Finidi remained optimistic boosted by the win against the league leaders, and stressed that every result counts in the relentless title race. He noted the importance of upcoming fixtures and the pressure on title rivals.

“Everything is possible in football, as a coach you can’t say never, after today’s game we have to go all out away from home, and see how we can win, if we can do that, I think we can close up the gap.

“They are playing Lobi Stars. Everything depends on the result of the game on Wednesday. If they don’t win, next weekend will be almost a decider. If we go out and get a good result, I think we will pile pressure on them.”

On missed chances and new signings

Addressing concerns over missed opportunities despite recent mid-season reinforcements, Finidi reflected on the nature of the game and the importance of confidence in front of goal.

“There’s no issue. We create a couple of chances in every match but, we have to learn to take them. Goal-scoring is all about confidence, how you feel, your confidence at every given time.

“We hope the next six matches, they could really help us and get those goals.”

Looking forward

As Rivers United prepare for their upcoming matches, the team’s determination to close the gap with the league leaders remains undiminished.

Finidi George’s comments underscore a belief that, despite the hard-fought nature of the game, the future is bright if the team can harness its collective spirit and take advantage of the opportunities created.

With every match, Rivers United inch closer to their title aspirations, and the challenge for Remo Stars intensifies.

The stage is set for an exhilarating run-in, with every game providing a chance to turn the tide in one of Nigeria’s most fiercely contested league campaigns.

