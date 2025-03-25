Eric Chelle stuck with the same starting eleven that defeated Rwanda last Friday in Kigali, but Victor Osimhen’s third goal in two matches was not enough for Nigeria to get the needed win over a resolute Zimbabwe in a hard-fought 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Galatasaray striker’s powerful 73rd-minute diving header broke the deadlock, but Tawanda Chirewa shocked the home team with a 90th-minute equaliser.

South Africa remain top of the group with 13 points after their 2-0 victory over Benin, but Nigeria’s draw barely keeps their qualification hopes alive with four matches left in the series.

First Half

Just a minute into the match, Moses Simon cut in from the left and fired a shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Moments later, Simon’s attempted cross took a deflection and landed safely in the keeper’s hands. The action continued as Samuel Chukwueze was penalised for a foul on Khama Billiat. At the other end, Stanley Nwabali came off his line to body-check Zimbabwe’s captain, Marshall Munetsi.

Nigeria’s attacking threat grew when Victor Osimhen controlled a ball with his chest before trying an acrobatic volley that sailed over the bar. Zimbabwe responded with Knowledge Musona firing wide from a distance, but Osimhen nearly broke the deadlock soon after his powerful header forced a sharp save, resulting in a corner.

The Super Eagles kept pressing, with Osimhen denied again by Zimbabwe’s goalkeeper, Washington Arubi, who then pulled off a heroic sequence—blocking Osimhen’s close-range effort, smothering Osayi-Samuel’s follow-up, and finally gathering Chukwueze’s attempt before needing treatment.

Zimbabwe grew into the game, with Walter Musona trying his luck from 35 yards but blasting over.

A defensive lapse from William Troost-Ekong nearly proved costly as Musona broke through, only to hit the side netting. Nigeria responded with a slick move down the left, but Lookman’s left-footed strike curled just over.

Simon then fired into the side netting, with Osimhen visibly frustrated at not receiving a cross. Ola Aina’s overhit cross summed up Nigeria’s struggles in the final third, while at the other end, Nwabali had to rush off his line to deny Billiat as Zimbabwe grew in confidence.

Osimhen was caught offside for the second time, and Chukwueze missed a golden chance after Simon’s perfect setup. The winger tried his luck again from distance but dragged his shot wide.

Lookman hesitated too long on another opportunity on the dot of halftime, allowing his shot to be blocked, before underhitting a pass to Alex Iwobi, who was charging into the box.

Wilfred Ndidi’s cross was easily gathered by Arubi, and Iwobi’s curling effort from the edge of the box flew wide as the half neared its end. Two minutes of added time saw Billiat injured in a collision with Lookman, bringing a tense first half to a close.

Second Half

The Super Eagles came out with greater intensity in the second half, moving the ball quickly in their attempts to break down Zimbabwe’s stubborn defense.

Bright Osayi-Samuel nearly found Osimhen with a dangerous cross after the striker’s excellent hold-up play, while Moses Simon fired a powerful effort that Alex Iwobi couldn’t redirect on target.

Nigeria kept probing, with Simon delivering another teasing cross that just evaded Osimhen, while at the other end, Knowledge Musona blazed a shot well off target. Ademola Lookman found himself crowded out by Zimbabwean defenders before Tolu Arokodare replaced Samuel Chukwueze in the 59th minute.

The breakthrough finally came in the 73rd minute when Ola Aina whipped in a perfect cross for Victor Osimhen to power home a diving header—his third goal in two qualifiers. Zimbabwe nearly equalised immediately, with Nwabali making a crucial block on Musona before Terrence Dzvukamanja’s follow-up rattled the crossbar, and Calvin Bassey cleared the danger.

Wilfred Ndidi missed a golden chance to seal the game, firing wide with only the keeper to beat after coming close to scoring his first international goal.

Zimbabwe kept pushing and snatched a dramatic equaliser in the 90th minute when Tawanda Chirewa rounded William Troost-Ekong and slotted past Nwabali.

